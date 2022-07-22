American Actress & Producer Ricki Lake Net Worth 2022

Early Life

Ricki Pamela Lake was born in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, on ` 21st, 1968. For the most part, Lake was raised by her grandmother rather than her parents, who were both Jewish. Her parents were both stay-at-home moms and dads. Ricki attended Ithaca College for one year after graduating from high school.

Career

The character of Tracy Turnblad in the 1988 film “Hairspray” was Ricki Lake‘s big break. The film’s box office take was only $8 million, well below its $2.7 million production cost. A cult following developed after its release on home video. Critics’ reactions to the film become increasingly positive over time. Between “Cry-Baby,” “Cecil B. Demented,” and “Serial Mom,” Lake appeared in numerous additional John Waters films. “Mrs. Winterbourne,” “Cabin Boy,” “Last Exit to Brooklyn,” “Cookie,” and “Inside Monkey Zetterland” were some of her other early works.

When “China Beach” entered its third season, Ricki joined the show’s cast as a regular cast member. As a result of this, she was cast in a recurring role on “King of Queens” and then in “Drop Dead Diva.” Lake began her career as a voice actress around this time, landing a role in “King of the Hill.” “Baby Cakes” was another television film in which she appeared.

Ricki was cast as a talent agent in the 2007 remake of “Hairspray.” It’s also worth noting that she collaborated with Nikki Blonsky and Marissa Jaret Winokur on the song “I’m a Big Girl Now.” She and another original “Hairspray” co-star will reprise their roles in the film “Hotel Gramercy Park” next year.

As early as 1993, Lake was considering a career as a talk show host, and she has since become a well-known actor. Her show “Ricki Lake” premiered this year. It lasted for more than a decade when Ricki decided to call it quits. Even though Sony was eager to extend Lake’s contract by four years, the actress decided to leave the company to spend more time with her family. In 2012, she attempted to resurrect her talk show, however, the show was discontinued in 2013 as a result.

However, following the termination of her relaunched talk show, Lake found success in a variety of other areas. ‘Gameshow Marathon’ was launched by her in 2006. During this time, she continued to work as an actress and made a documentary about home birth and midwifery called “The Business of Being Born.” It wasn’t until later that she created a book about natural childbirth options, which was released in 2009. A website dedicated to natural delivery methods was later developed by Lake and a colleague. On VH1’s “Charm School,” she was the new host in 2009. “The Oprah Winfrey Show” was where she made her television debut in 2010.

On the thirteenth season of “Dancing with the Stars,” Ricki participated in 2012 as a contestant. Despite repeatedly outscoring the runner-up and the eventual champion, she finished in third place in the competition. Ricki was a guest judge on the British talent program “Let It Shine” in 2017. When she returned to the subject of medical marijuana in 2018, she created a documentary on it. Several reality television competitions, such as The X Factor: Celebrity, followed over the next few years. Aside from appearing on “Loose Women,” Ricki also appeared on the British chat program in 2019.

Legal Issues

Lake was reportedly sued in 2011 for allegedly setting fire to a Miami beach property. She and her two sons were on vacation in the house when an oil spill set them all on fire. As the fire soon spread throughout the house, Ricki and her sons escaped to safety.

This led to a lawsuit against her by the owner of the house, who claimed that Lake was responsible for the damages. The owner of the burned-out property sued Lake for millions of dollars, claiming that he would have to rebuild the house on the site.

Investing in property

Ricki was reportedly planning to sell her Los Angeles mansion for $8.75 million in 2013. The house had been hers since 2002 when she paid $6.5 million for it. Courtney Cox and David Arquette were the first owners. The house, which was built in 1949 and is known as a “plantation-style” property, is located in Brentwood, a wealthy district of Los Angeles. There are six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and 5,226 square feet of living area in the home.

In response to the announcement of the discontinuation of “The Ricki Lake Show,” many people speculated that Ricki was “downsizing.” For $8.45 million Ricki sold her home, according to reports at the time

Ricki Lake Net Worth

Ricki LakeNet Worth is $25 million. Lake is most recognized for her appearance in the 1988 film “Hairspray,” in which she played the lead. She was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for her performance in this film. Ricki Lake’s talk program, which aired from 1993 until 2004, was the result of this success.

