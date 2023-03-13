RICO Indictment Leads To 25 Gang Member Arrests; 1 Defendant Remains At Large

After a year of looking into gang activity, Gwinnett police said that at least 26 people have been charged. All of them except one are now being held by the police.
The 210-count indictment includes violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and the Gang Act, as well as counts of malice murder, felony murder, and multiple counts of armed robbery and aggravated assault, among other charges.
Police in Gwinnett says that the charges are linked to a number of shootings and other violent crimes in the Atlanta area.
Back in August 2021, there were several shootings along Boggs Road in Duluth, which the police looked into. Investigators found that these crimes were linked to violence between the “Blitxtz” and the “56 Gang,” which was going on at the time.
On August 29, 2021, members of the “56 Gang” shot and killed Jeremiah Pretto, who was 18 and from Duluth. The “56 Gang” was linked to other violent crimes, which the police found out. Among these crimes were a number of armed robberies, carjackings, and serious assaults.
Simply add californiaexaminer.net to your bookmarks and you will always have quick access to the latest breaking news.
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner: