Roman Atwood Shocking Net Worth & Is He Done With Youtube?

Roman Atwood is an American comedian, prankster, and vlogger.

Roman Atwood Early Life

Roman Bernard Atwood was born to Curtis Dale and Susan Anne Christman in May 1983 in Millersport, Ohio. Roman, on the other hand, has a brother named Dale. In 2019, while the YouTuber’s mom was on vacation, she fell off a scooter and hit her head, which caused her to die suddenly.

As for his education, Atwood went to Millersport Jr./Sr. High School and graduated from there. While he was there, he started making videos and even made a set of DVDs called “The Nerd Herd.”

Also, Roman worked on several movies and commercials in Columbus, the state’s capital. But in 2009, he stopped to start a YouTube channel called “Sketch Empire.”He is now a millionaire, but he used to work at his family’s rope factory, called “Atwood Rope.”

Roman Atwood Career

In 2009, Atwood launched his channel on YouTube, but in 2010, he formed a new one under the name RomanAtwood. There are already 10.3 million subscribers and 1.5 billion cumulative page visits.

Another of his channels, “Roman Atwood Vlogs,” was released in 2013. As of 2022, the page has racked up an impressive 15.5 million subscribers and 5.4 billion cumulative pageviews.

Atwood has won multiple internet awards over his career, including a Streamy for his “Crazy Plastic Ball Prank” and a Shorty for Best YouTube Comedian. Together with other YouTubers, Vitaly Zdorovetskiy and Dennis Roady, Lionsgate launched the film Natural Born Pranksters in 2016. It was well-received by the critics but not by the public at large.

Incredibly, Atwood has already signed endorsement deals, the most notable of which is with Nissan. The automaker even used him in their Super Bowl commercial. Plus, he developed a programme called Smile Inc., which quickly became the most popular software in the App Store.

Last but not least, Atwood and FouseyTube have co-toured the United States and Europe. Although the Roman vs Fousey Tour has no scheduled events, interested parties may sign up for a waitlist.

Roman Atwood Personal Life

In 2001, the Internet celebrity married his longtime girlfriend, Shanna Riley. But in 2008, Roman asked for a divorce when he found out she had slept with one of his friends while they were on vacation. Together, they have a son named Noah Vaughan.

Roman met Brittney Smith-Atwood, the woman he is now married to, at the wedding of his friend Chase Gilroy in 2008. The boy’s name is Kane Alexander, and the girl’s name is Cora.

In the end, they got married on the beaches of Maui, Hawaii, in July 2018. Roman and Brittney had their third child in 2021. On January 6, their son Knox was born. He weighed just under nine pounds.

Roman Atwood Net Worth: How Much He Earns?

Net Worth: $14.5 Million Date of Birth: May 28, 1983 (39 years old) Gender: Male Profession: Comedian Nationality: United States of America

Roman Atwood net worth is $14.5 million. A May 1983 birth in Millersport, Ohio, gave the world Roman Atwood. He has become famous for the public prank movies he has posted on YouTube using concealed cameras.

Roman Atwood’s YouTube channel had more than 5 billion views at the time of this writing. There are more than 15 million people that follow him on YouTube.

His vlog videos have been viewed over 465 million times, and he has over 2.5 million followers since posting them in 2013. This first feature film, Natural Born Pranksters, will be his directorial debut. Atwood pioneered the use of a 360-degree, cross-platform camera in a vlog.

People Also Asked?

Is Roman Atwood and his wife still together?

A second son, Kane Alexander Atwood (born October 23, 2011), and a daughter, Cora Atwood, were born to him and his wife, Brittney Smith-Atwood, with whom he presently resides in his hometown (born July 16, 2017).

How many babies does Roman Atwood have?

Two of Atwood’s children are from his marriage to his current companion, Brittney Smith-Atwood, and one is from his marriage to Shanna Riley (which lasted from 2001 to 2008).

How long have Roman Atwood and Brittany been together?

9 ½ years

Roman Atwood and Brittney Smith, two of the most popular YouTubers, have been dating for almost nine and a half years and recently announced their engagement on April 30.

Does Noah Atwood have a car?

A selection of tweets from Noah Atwood

We Are Now Seeing The First 2019 GTRs In The Wild! Home Sweet Home! The much-anticipated GTR 2019 is now here. It’s been exactly 7 months since I placed my order for this vehicle, and I couldn’t be happier to finally take a look at it.