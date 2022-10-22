San Jose State Football Player Killed On Scooter

A footballer running back for San Jose State University was murdered Friday when the electric scooter he was riding was hit by a school bus.

According to the school, the student is freshman athlete Camdan McWright, an 18-year-old from Los Angeles. According to official team records, he participated in one game, on October 7 against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The death of a student at San José State has been described as “heartbreaking and sad” by the school’s president, Steve Perez. Our hearts go out to Camdan’s loved ones, teammates, and the entire Spartan family.

Once family members have been informed of the death, the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Office Coroner’s will release information.

The California Highway Patrol, which is looking into the accident that happened near campus on Friday morning, stated that McWright rode the scooter into the path of a San Jose Unified School District bus.

The CHP claimed in a statement that the bus had a green signal but “the driver was unable to stop in time.”