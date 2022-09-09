Santa Monica Airport Crash Kills 2

BrittanyDaily news

Two individuals were killed Thursday afternoon when an airplane crashed on the runway at Santa Monica Airport.

The Santa Monica Fire Department reports that the collision happened at 4:25 p.m. in the 3300 block of Donald Douglas Loop.

A news release from the local fire department states that a single-engine Piper Sport plane owned by a local flight school crashed and caught fire.

Santa Monica Airport Crash Kills 2
Santa Monica Airport Crash Kills 2

In spite of the fire brigade’s efforts, both passengers were killed despite the blaze being put out in 1 minute and 39 seconds.

The plane “was on approach when it touched down, made a sharp upward turn, and crashed in the infield,” the announcement read.

At a press conference on Thursday night, Fire Chief Danny Alvarez described the incident as a “tragic accident.”

Alvarez remarked, “Our hearts go out to the loved ones of the victims.”

There was a huge, dark plume of smoke seen rising from the airport on dash cam footage.

Fire officials said that there was “no concern to the surrounding residential neighborhood,” but the airport is presently closed to all air traffic until an expected reopening on Friday.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a statement saying that they, along with the National Transportation Safety Board, will be conducting an investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) “will be in charge of the investigation and will give subsequent information,” according to the statement. At the conclusion of their investigation, the FAA will post the confirmed aircraft registration number here (often the following business day). If you know the plane’s tail number, you can find it here. Neither agency recognizes people involved in aircraft accidents.”

Related Posts

Operation London Bridge

Operation London Bridge: the Plan After Queen Elizabeth’s Death

September 9, 2022
California Man Accused of Beheading Lady

California Man Accused of Beheading Lady

September 9, 2022
FBI Says US Soldier Enlisted to Kill More Black People

FBI Says US Soldier Enlisted to Kill More Black People, Thus He Was Discharged

September 9, 2022
Uk Student Shot at Party Near College; Man Charged

Uk Student Shot at Party Near College; Man Charged

September 9, 2022
When Queen Elizabeth Met President Trump

When Queen Elizabeth Met President Trump

September 9, 2022
Ted Cruz Criticizes Gavin Newsom

Ted Cruz Criticizes Gavin Newsom, Gets Lit Up Himself

September 9, 2022

About Brittany

View all posts by Brittany →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.