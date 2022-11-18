Saweetie Net Worth: Saweetie, real name Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, is a popular American rap artist. Following the success of her 2018 debut single “Icy Grl,” she was signed to the Warner Records imprint Artistry Worldwide by her then-manager Max Gousse.
Contents
- 1 Saweetie Net Worth
- 2 Early Life Of Saweetie
- 3 Career Of Saweetie
- 4 Achievements Of Saweetie
- 5 Personal Life Of Saweetie
- 6 Assets Of Saweetie
- 7 Frequently Asked Questions
Saweetie Net Worth
Saweetie net worth as of writing this article is $4 million. In 2018, Saweetie released her breakout hit “Icy Grl,” which catapulted her to stardom. She then dropped the smash track “My Type,” which was featured on the extended play “Icy,” and the album “High Maintenance.” In addition to “Pretty Bitch Music,” Saweetie’s debut album, features the hit singles “Tap In” and “Best Friend.”
Related Articles:
- Ellen Pompeo Net Worth: Is She Leaving Grey’s Anatomy Series?
- Tarek El Moussa Net Worth: Are Heather And Tarek Still Together?
Early Life Of Saweetie
It’s safe to say that Saweetie is one of the most well-known people in the United States. On the 2nd of July, 1993 found Harper was born in Santa Clara, California, USA. She has a Filipina mom and a Black dad. At the tender age of 13, Harper began penning tunes. Nonetheless, she quickly enrolled at San Diego University to pursue her higher education.
The University of Southern California was her destination afterward. After finishing her degree, she moved through with her plans to become a successful singer. In a short amount of time, she rose to fame after she began rapping.
She decided to begin sharing short films on Instagram, which led to her first taste of fame. Her first track eventually became a huge hit, catapulting her to fame.
Career Of Saweetie
The unexpected fame that followed Saweetie’s musical releases came as a complete surprise to her. Her rap video set to Khia’s famous “My Neck, My Back (Lick It)” went viral. She suddenly gained widespread attention online.
Saweetie released her debut major-label EP, titled “High Maintenance,” in 2018. The EP featured nine songs: “Intro,” “B.A.N.,” “Agua,” “Good Good,” “Icy Grl,” “High Maintenance,” “23,” “Respect,” and “Too Many.” In her album “High Maintenance,” she detailed her relationships with many people.
Her fame that same year led to an endorsement deal with Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line of cosmetics. After that, ‘Warner Bros. Records signed her.
Zaytoven, who was her cousin, was a music producer. Later, she worked as a producer for Saweetie’s debut major EP, High Maintenance, contributing to the creation of numerous tunes. Hassan, Cash Money AP, and Saweetie herself all contributed production to songs on this album.
She said in an interview she did while she was working on her first EP that she wanted people to know her because of her talent and that she had been working on original content. In Dua Lipa’s “IDGAF” (remix), Saweetie made a brief appearance.
Achievements Of Saweetie
Saweetie is the recipient of several prizes, including the MTV Video Music Awards and MTV Europe Music Awards, amongst others.
Personal Life Of Saweetie
In September 2018, Saweetie started dating Quavo of the American hip-hop group Migos. During New York Fashion Week in 2069, they were first spotted together; on March 19, 2021, Saweetie announced on social media that she and Quavo had broken up.
Source: Glamour Uk
She posted on social media, “Presents don’t band-aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women,” suggesting that Quavo had been unfaithful. By the end of March 2021, video of an alleged fight between the two had emerged.
Saweetie’s grandfather, Willie Harper, was a professional football player for the San Francisco 49ers, and she is a first cousin once removed from the actress Gabrielle Union.
Assets Of Saweetie
Home: Saweetie is an American woman who has gotten a lot of attention in a short amount of time for her work. Both a Santa Barbara and a Los Angeles home are Saweetie’s.
Saweetie does not have a storied history of automobile amassment. Though she no longer relies on them, she still keeps a few vehicles for her use. She drives a Range Rover and a Mercedes, both of which are really stunning. She also has a Ford and a Toyota, though.
Frequently Asked Questions
What does Saweetie have in cash?
Saweetie’s total net worth is about $5 Million.
When did Saweetie get old?
Saweetie is 29 years old now (2 July 1993).
What does Saweetie get paid for?
Saweetie probably makes more than $3,000,00 per year.
What’s Saweetie’s Height?
Saweetie is 1.65 meters tall.
What does Saweetie’s husband’s name sound like?
Saweetie is not with anyone right now.
You May Also Like:
- Bader Shammas Net Worth: How Did The Entrepreneur Make His Million Dollar Fortune?
- Louis Farrakhan Net Worth: How Did The “Controversial Religious Leader” Make His Fortune?