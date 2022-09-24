Sc 3-year-old Inadvertently Murders Mother

According to reports out of South Carolina, a 3-year-old boy shot and killed his mother after discovering a gun in the house.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced in a statement that 33-year-old Cora Lyn Bush passed away at the hospital shortly after the shooting occurred on Wednesday morning.

According to a statement released by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, their investigation was aided by the presence of the child’s grandmother in the house and her statements, which were consistent with the evidence found there.

The deputy has not yet determined how the child gained access to the firearm or why it wasn’t locked up.

Data compiled by Everytown for Gun Safety, an organization dedicated to ending gun violence, shows that about 200 children had accidentally fired a gun they found in 2022, resulting in more than 80 deaths.