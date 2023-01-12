School Bus Carrying Westlake Girls Wrestling Team Shot At On I-15: On Tuesday evening, near I-15, a bus carrying the Westlake High School girls’ wrestling team came under fire. The bus was struck by several splintered projectiles.
According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, it occurred just before 9:00 p.m. while the team was riding a bus from a meet at Utah Valley University in Orem back to Westlake High School in Saratoga Springs.
According to Roden, the bus was in the vicinity of Lindon and American Fork when a white pickup truck drew up next to it and someone inside fired several pellets or airsoft rounds at the bus.
None of the pupils were hit, according to Roden, but several windows were smashed.
Paris Parker, a student-athlete who was on the bus, said, “We understood that it was shattered windows because one of our females had mentioned that she had glass on her lap.”
“We weren’t sure if it was a deliberate attack against us or if it was a school bus. Let’s fire it!” Chloe Shumway, another student-athlete on the bus, concurred. Since any of my teammates could have been in that window, I don’t want to take the bus to any more events.
According to Alpine School District representatives, one youngster did suffer minor injuries as a result of the broken glass.
According to a district statement, “We are aware of and very concerned about an incident involving the ladies’ wrestling team while they were traveling home.” “As law enforcement investigates this occurrence, we are collaborating closely with them.”
The event is still being investigated, and no one has been detained. Anyone with information regarding the event is urged to call the Utah Highway Patrol dispatch at 801-887-3800, according to Roden.
