Scooter Braun Divorce: How Much Money He Has To Pay His Wife Yael Cohen For Divorce Settlement?

Us Weekly has learned that Braun, 40, and Cohen, 35, formalized their divorce on Tuesday, September 20.

The former couple, who signed a prenuptial agreement prior to their 2014 wedding, have agreed that the music industry executive will inherit a number of their houses, over one hundred works of art, several cars, four golf carts, and one electric scooter.

Who Is Scooter Braun?

Scott Samuel “Scooter” Braun is an American entrepreneur, investor, and entertainment executive. He was born on June 18, 1981. He is the founder of Schoolboy Records and Ithaca Ventures, co-founder of TQ Ventures, Mythos Studios, and RBMG Records, and co-owner of the esports team 100 Thieves.

Braun was born in New York City to Ervin and Susan (née Schlussel) Braun, two Jewish conservatives.

Prior to immigrating to the United States in 1956, Ervin’s parents resided in Hungary. Susan Schlussel Braun was an orthodontist while Ervin grew up in Queens and became a dentist. After their wedding, the couple moved to Cos Cob, Connecticut.

There are four siblings in Braun’s family. During his time at Greenwich High School, he was chosen as class president. Up to his second year, Braun attended Emory University in Atlanta, where he played college basketball.

After Jermaine Dupri recruited him to be the head of marketing for his record company, So So Def, Braun dropped out of college before finishing his degree.

In 2013, Braun began dating Yael Cohen. The wedding took place at Cohen’s parents’ home in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada, on July 6, 2014. They welcomed a boy in 2015, a second son in 2016, and a daughter in 2018. Braun petitioned for divorce on July 21, 2021.

Who Is Yael Cohen?

Yael Cohen is a multimillionaire South African-Canadian entrepreneur, philanthropist, and businesswoman. Yael Cohen is perhaps best known as the ex-wife of music manager Scooter Braun and the founder of the anti-cancer movement F*ck Cancer.

In July 2021, Scooter filed for divorce from Yael. In September 2022, the divorce was finalized. The settlement agreement will be discussed in further depth later in this article.

Yael Cohen was born on November 5, 1986, in South Africa. She attended the University of British Columbia while growing up in Vancouver, British Columbia. Diane and David, the parents of Yael, are exceedingly rich.

David is the President and Chief Executive Officer of esrey Resources, a Canadian mining corporation (the first word is intentionally capitalized).

Previously, he founded the Gold Wheaton Group, which he sold for $1 billion in 2011. Previously, he co-founded Northern Orian Resources Inc., which was sold for $1.5 billion in 2007.

Yael worked in Finance after receiving her bachelor’s degree. She started the health nonprofit Fuck Cancer in 2009, which focuses on early cancer detection and prevention. Cohen founded the company in 2009, following her mother’s breast cancer diagnosis. Using social media, the firm engages millennials in debates about cancer and early detection.

Yael has received numerous accolades, such as Fast Company’s 100 Most Creative People in Business, Women’s Executive Network’s 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada, Oprah’s SuperSoul 100, The Globe and Mail’s 12 people who are revolutionizing philanthropy, Marketing Thirty Under 30, and more.

Scooter Braun Divorce

Us Weekly reveals that Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen are formally divorced less than a year after their separation.

While the two share shared legal custody of their children, Braun is ordered to pay Cohen a total of $60,000 per month in child support: $12,000 for son Jagger, age 7, $18,000 for son Levi, age 5, and $30,000 for daughter Hart, age 3. He is also responsible for the medical and dental insurance of the children.

In July 2021, it was confirmed that Braun and Cohen had chosen to part ways. “They are still living together, but Scooter will eventually move out,” an insider said exclusively at the time, adding that the exes “stay cordial for the sake of the children.”

The New York native requested shared custody of the couple's children and agreed to pay alimony when he filed for divorce that month.

Prior to their split, Cohen told Us in March 2020 how they made sure to find time for one another: “I think it’s simply turning off the phone and being with each other, wherever that may be. Sometimes at home, sometimes elsewhere, but always with thought and purpose, because that is our time.”

The entrepreneur stated at the time that she and Braun worked to maintain their connection over the years.

