Scottie Pippen Net Worth 2022: Biography, Income, Career

Have you ever wanted to know Scottie Pippen net worth? Even though he’s retired, the former NBA star is still worth a lot of money. For his time with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s, as of July 2022, he’s most known. You’ll learn about his adventure in this post.

Life in the Earlier Years

On September 25th, 1989, Pippen was born in Hamburg, Arkansas. Ethel and Preston Pippen had a total of 12 children. In the end, Preston, who had been employed at a paper mill, died of a stroke.

He was unable to walk and was left paralyzed on his right side as a result. It was difficult for the family to make ends meet, as they had to keep track of 12 children. Preston and Ethel could not afford to pay for all of their children to attend college.

Scottie was a talented basketball player by the time he was a senior at Hamburg High School. In addition to leading his team to the state championships, he received all-conference honors.

Pippen didn’t get any job offers after graduating from Hamburg, which was a small institution. Don Dyer, the head coach of the University of Central Arkansas, discovered him. Pippen was offered a full scholarship at the University of Central Arkansas by Dyer, who saw his potential and wanted to help him realize it.

At 6 ft 1 in, Pippen graduated high school. At the end of his junior year in college, he had reached a height of 6’8″. He would score 23.6 points, grab 10 rebounds, and dish out 4.3 assists per outing. All-American honors and attention from NBA scouts resulted from this.

Career

By trading Pippen, Olden Polynice, and future first-round selection choices to the Seattle Supersonics in 1987, Chicago acquired the star forward from the Sonics. Pippen would start the 1988 playoffs as the starting small forward alongside Michael Jordan, who was just 18 years old at the time.

For the first time in more than a decade, the Chicago Bulls would reach the conference finals behind this dynamic combo. Even though the Bulls didn’t win the championship, the friendship between Pippen and Jordan was unbreakable.

As an All-Star in 1991, Pippen had established himself as a defensive stopper with surprising playmaking abilities for his stature. He played every position on the court and generated opportunities for himself and his teammates to score baskets for the entire game.

In the 1990-91 season, Pippen was named to the All-NBA Second Defensive Team, and the Bulls went on to win the title that year and the following two years after.

Before and after his championship run, Pippen would be a member of the United States Olympic basketball team of 1992, which many regards to be the best of all time: The Dream Team. He would win a gold medal at the Olympics and return to the United States as the best player in the world.

Throughout his career, Pippen would win three more titles and be selected to seven All-Star games, five All-NBA selections, and ten All-NBA Defensive team selections. Pippen was a standout on the wing throughout his time in the NBA.

After the 1998 victory, his time in Chicago would come to an end, unfortunately. The Houston Rockets and Portland Trailblazers were the final two teams he would play for before retiring in 2004 in Chicago.

Salary

During his prime, Scottie Pippen signed an unusual contract with the Chicago Bulls. 1991 saw him sign what many consider to be the worst NBA contract ever. The Bulls and Pippen agreed to an $8 million contract over seven years.

It was a lowball for a player of Pippen’s quality, and his agents persuaded him not to accept it since it would be fantastic for the average American. Pippen, on the other hand, hailed from a poor family and was desperate to get his hands on some money to help out.

The Bulls pounced on this and signed him to a cheap long-term contract, making him the 6th highest-paid player on the team by 1998, when he was widely considered one of the league’s top five scorers.

After bouncing back from this setback, Pippen signed a five-year, $67.2 million contract with the Portland Trailblazers, earning him $11 million in salary.

Pippen was fortunate enough to earn over 107 million dollars over his career, but he was unable to take advantage of his peak performance and lost millions of dollars in the process.

Personal Life

Pippen has been married twice, the first time to Karen McCollum in 1988 and the second time to his current wife, Chrissy. Their son Antron was born in 1987 and they divorced in 1990, naming him after their son. His marriage to Larsa Younan, better known as Larsa Pippen, was consummated in 1997. Four children were born to them: Scotty Jr. (2000), Preston (2002), Justin (2005), and Sophia (2007). (2008).

His ex-fiancée Yvette De Leon gave birth to a daughter, Sierra Pippen (born in 1995), and his ex-girlfriend Sonya Roby gave birth to a daughter, Taylor Pippen (born in 1994). Tyler, Taylor’s twin sister, died nine days after she was born due to complications.

Financial Problem

At various times after his retirement, it has been claimed that Scottie has had financial difficulties. According to some reports, Pippen was penniless just a few years after his NBA retirement. Our sources tell us that these accusations are either grossly overstated or outright frauds. There have been a few financial setbacks for Scottie.

Robert Lunn, a former financial advisor, was the biggest stumbling block. Lunn, who was highly recommended by the Bulls, was sued by Pippen in 2016 for allegedly squandering $20 million of Pippen’s money. Pippen realized that Lunn had stolen his investments and committed bank fraud less than a year after hiring him. A buddy of Lunn’s with a shady past allegedly received more than $7 million to invest in real estate. Soon after filing for bankruptcy, the real estate developer took all of his money with him.

A $4 million Gulfstream private plane was recommended by Lunn to Pippen. There was an additional $1 million worth of repairs needed to get the plane flying again.

After being found guilty of numerous fraud charges, including forging Pippen’s signature on a $1.4 million loan to pay off personal obligations, Lunn was sentenced to three years in jail in March 2016.

Scottie Pippen Net Worth in 2022

Scottie Pippen net worth is estimated to be $20 million as of July 2022. The playing career of Pippen has kept him going to this day. Unfortunately, he was unable to increase his net worth despite earning five times as much as he does now during his career, which began nearly two decades ago. Unguarded, the book Pippen is due to issue this fall, despite missing out on earnings and not properly investing his money, is still worth a lot.

