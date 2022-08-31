Serena Williams Husband Net Worth: How Much Rich Is He?

Serena Williams Husband net worth: The Value of My Collection Serena Williams husband is an entrepreneur, and has renewed speculation about his wealth. Confirming relationship rumors involving a public figure is tricky. Find out Serena Williams Husband Net Worth by reading this article.

Who Is Serena Williams Husband?

American tennis star Serena Williams married Alexis Ohanian, a Reddit co-founder. On Thursday, Marca revealed that he possesses a considerable fortune.

Alexis Kerry Ohanian was born to Anke and Chris Ohanian on April 24, 1983, in Brooklyn, New York. After fleeing the Armenian Genocide, his grandparents settled in the United States. Ohanian attended high school at Howard, located in Ellicott City, Maryland. At his 2001 graduation, he delivered the student address.

Alexis Ohanian, a graduate of the University of Virginia in 2005, joined the professional business fraternity Alpha Kappa Psi during his time as an undergraduate. He went to college to study business and history.

Reddit: After finishing college, he founded several successful online businesses. MyMobileMenu was originally a concept that Ohanian and his friend Steve Huffman presented to Y Combinator. The company did not adopt the idea, but it strongly suggested that the pair come up with another one.

Reddit, a news website where users publish and rate material, was launched by him and others in 2005. In the summer of 2005, Reddit was one of the original startups accepted into Y Combinator. About a year later, Conde Nast bought it for $10-20 million, though the exact sum was never disclosed.

Alexis was an integral part of Reddit’s team as a board member. In July 2015, he and Huffman returned to Reddit full-time to head the newly independent firm. Ohanian left Reddit in February 2018 to devote more time to the investment industry. After George Floyd was murdered, he resigned from Reddit’s board on June 5, 2020, demanding to be replaced by a Black candidate. On June 10, 2020, Michael Seibel, a Black entrepreneur, joined the Reddit board of administrators.

What Is Serena Williams Husband By Profession?

Ohanian also created Breadpig in 2007; it is an e-commerce business that seeks for and sells “geeky” products, with all of the proceeds going to charitable causes like the San Francisco SPCA and Room to Read. This initiative is building a primary school in Laos. Since its 2007 debut, the site has successfully raised over $150,000.

His involvement with Breadpig’s day-to-day running has ended. He also directs marketing for the online travel agency Hipmunk. Ohanian established Das Kapital Capital in June 2010 to provide investment capital, business advisory services, and startup management consultancy. As a result of his success in the region, Y Combinator has appointed Ohanian the role of East Coast Ambassador. Before leaving Y Combinator in 2016, he worked as a partner full-time.

Ohanian co-founded the venture capital firm Initialized Capital in 2010 and has invested over $500 million in firms like Instacart, Opendoor, Zenefits, and Cruise through initial funding rounds. According to CB Insights, Ohanian is the most influential investor regarding his connections. In 2019, Alexis’s company Initialized Capital invested $3 million in the childcare tech startup Kingside.

When Did Serena Williams Marry Alexis Ohanian?

On November 16, 2017, Alexis married Serena. The couple married in New Orleans. Daily Mail source: “Serena and Alexis chose CAC for its architecture and history. “They told Preston to decorate the hall with crystals and flowers. The room will be renovated.

Alexis and Serena are engaged. After meeting in Rome, they dated covertly for 15 months. Social media announced the couple’s engagement. The couple tweeted a photo of themselves grinning and Serena showing off her diamond engagement ring. Alexis cheered on his fiancee at the Australian Open.

Reddit’s founder applauded as his fiancee beat Belinda Bencic in straight sets. Serena beat Venus in the final to surpass Steffi Graf’s Grand Slam win total and become the greatest of all time. Eight weeks pregnant.

Serena Williams Husband Net Worth: How Much Wealthy Is He?

Alexis Ohanian is a successful American entrepreneur in the technology industry, Serena Williams Husband net worth is $40 million. Reddit co-founder. Ohanian is married to Serena Williams, the famous tennis player who also adds to his fame.

