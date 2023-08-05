California Police Investigating Possible Serial Animal Killer in Sutter County

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a disturbing string of animal killings that occurred over a span of three months. The incidents involve crossbow shootings that resulted in the deaths of multiple animals.
The first incident was reported on May 24, when two calves were tragically killed by crossbow shots in the area of Lincoln Road and Clements Road in Yuba City. Deputies responded to the scene and recovered two crossbow bolts as evidence.
The second incident was reported on July 25 when a deceased horse was found on a property along South Butte Road in Sutter, approximately 50 miles from Sacramento.
Authorities believe the horse was shot in the head with a crossbow, instantly causing its death. However, no crossbow bolt was found at the scene, leading investigators to suspect that the suspect removed it before fleeing.
The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with relevant information about these heartless killings to come forward and assist with the investigation. If you have any details that could aid in identifying the perpetrator, please contact the sheriff’s office at (530) 822-2310 and ask to speak with Detective Evans.
This deeply concerning case is drawing attention and concern from the community, prompting authorities to seek public cooperation in bringing the perpetrator to justice.
