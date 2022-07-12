Seth MacFarlane Net Worth: Earnings & Lifestyle

Early Life

Seth MacFarlane was born in Kent, Connecticut, on October 26, 1973. He is descended from William Brewster, a passenger on the Mayflower, who was a distant relative of his ancestor. Woody Woodpecker and Fred Flintstone piqued Seth’s interest in drawing as a child. Astonishingly, Seth decided at the tender age of five to become an animator. Walter Crouton, his first comic, was published weekly in The Kent Good Times Dispatch at the age of nine. The comic paid Seth $5 a week, his first paid job.

RISD

Seth began shooting short films in high school with an 8mm camera his parents had. The film, video, and animation were the subjects he studied at the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD). Patrick Henry was a classmate of Seth’s at RISD. A young stand-up comedian/actor named Mike Henry was introduced to Seth at some point by Patrick’s brother, and the two went on to work together on other MacFarlane projects. Cleveland Brown, Herbert, Consuela, and Bruce would all be voiced by Mike Henry. Founded in 2009, “The Cleveland Show” aired 88 episodes throughout four seasons.

Hanna-Barbera

The Life of Larry” was Seth’s senior thesis film at the Rhode Island School of Design. Hanna-Barbera executives were contacted by his professor. It didn’t take them long to decide to hire him when they saw his work and were impressed. Many of Seth’s Hanna-Barbera projects were for the company. Larry & Steve, his 1996 reimagining of “The Life of Larry,” featured Larry, a lovable/dumb middle-aged protagonist, and Steve, his loyal and intelligent dog. Is this familiar to you?

Family Guy

Fox execs requested Seth to come up with a show concept after seeing Larry & Steve. Seth’s idea was initially rejected by Fox, but after the popularity of “King of the Hill” in 1997, he was allowed back to pitch. While Fox agreed to develop a pilot, they only gave Seth $50,000 to work with. Most animated prime time series had a $1 million budget for each episode at the time.

Seth spent six months making a badly animated animation, which he subsequently admitted. Fox officials were impressed with the pilot. Fox ordered a full season the moment they heard about it. This made Seth the youngest-ever executive producer in TV history.

After Fox covered Super Bowl XXXIII, “Family Guy” premiered on January 31, 1999. 22 million viewers tuned in for the show’s premiere. To secure a second season, the first one did well enough to warrant it. Unfortunately, the show’s ratings plummeted in the second season due to stiff competition in the Thursday, 9 PM time slot. When Fox decided to end the show after its second season on air in May 2000, a last-minute reprieve resulted in an order for a third season that premiered on Fox in November 2001. The show’s popularity grew, but it wasn’t enough to sustain it. Since 2002, Family Guy has been officially canceled.

Cartoon Network’s repeats helped Family Guy gain a following. Overall, it was the highest-rated show on the network, with a 200 per cent increase in viewers. It was released on DVD in 2003 for the first and second seasons. 400,000 copies were sold in the first week, which was a record for the time.

Seasons 1 and 2 were the best-selling DVDs of 2003 and 2004, selling millions of copies each. Behind Chappelle’s Show, this two-disc set includes episodes 1 and 2 of the most popular TV series ever. In May 2005, Fox decided to bring the show back for a fourth season after it had been previously canceled.

Syndication Revenue

More than 300 extra episodes of Family Guy would be aired throughout an additional 14 seasons over the next 15 years. It has been syndicated over the world in numerous languages and countries. The show brought in almost $1 billion in revenue between 2005 and 2008 alone, including $400 million from syndication partnerships, $400 million from DVD sales, and another $200 million from the merchandise. Overall, the show has brought in more than a billion bucks since it premiered in 2007.

A single episode of a syndicated show is currently worth $2 million at the time of this writing. The cost of a 30-second ad on the fresh airing is $200,000 each. Ad income from the show totals $500 million per year. Wal-Mart and Target have licensed more than 500 Family Guy-related toys and merchandise, producing $100 million in annual income.

Seth MacFarlane’s Earnings

Fox paid MacFarlane $2 million a year for program running duties between 2005 and 2008. As of 2009, he had agreed to a five-year, 100 million dollar contract to continue running his animation enterprise. In television history, it was the largest and most expensive deal ever. And the DVD and merchandise rights that are expected to bring Seth an additional $20 million a year are not included in either of those wage amounts!

A lot of money is made in the animation industry, as demonstrated by the likes of Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and Matt Groening.

Additional Projects

Seth is also the creator and executive producer of the 2005 television series “American Dad,” which has lasted for more than 20 seasons and produced over 300 episodes.

“The Cleveland” lasted from 2009 to 2013. Seth co-created the show.

In addition, he has worked in the film industry as a screenwriter, director, and producer. More than $500 million was earned by his 2012 film “Ted.” “Ted 2,” which came out in 2015, brought in slightly under $200 million at the box office. ‘A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014), a western, made twice as much money as it had been budgeted ($80 million).

The Orville, a live-action Fox series, was his brainchild in 2016.

He has five CDs to his credit and is in high demand as a large band performer.

Real Estate

Since 2008, Seth has made his Beverly Hills property, which he purchased for $13.5 million, his residence. In Malibu, California, he spent $15.7 million in 2019.

Personal Life

Seth, who has been single his entire life, has been linked romantically to several stunning women. For a brief time, he was romantically involved with Eliza Dushku. In 2012 and 2013, he had sex with Emilia Clarke.

Seth MacFarlane Net Worth

One of the wealthiest people in the United States, Seth MacFarlane is a multi-talented entertainer with an estimated $300 million fortune. In the unlikely event that they were successful in creating even ONE hugely popular television show for a major network, they would die a very contented and extremely wealthy man or woman. And that’s something Seth MacFarlane has done four times already. Family Guy, American Dad, The Cleveland Show, and The Orville are among Seth’s many credits as a writer and director.

