Several Miami Schoolchildren Overdose After A Lady Sells Edibles, Police Say

A lady is in legal jeopardy after multiple students at a Miami elementary and middle school overdosed on marijuana-infused treats, which they say she sold to them.

Documents reveal that 22-year-old Thalia Aceves is being prosecuted for drug sales and fostering a culture of juvenile delinquency. On Thursday, she was granted bail and allowed to leave jail.

According to an arrest record, on Wednesday, police and fire rescue were summoned to the elementary and middle schools in Citrus Grove after reports of many children, ages 9 to 13, suffering from a THC overdose and being taken to the hospital. One of the kids was released, but the others’ whereabouts and status are unclear at this time.

According to the report, detectives found evidence that a student had purchased and distributed illegal food items. According to the kid, they got the narcotics from someone on Instagram.

The investigation team moved fast to put up a sting. According to the arrest report, the suspects conspired with Aceves to purchase a quantity of edibles by meeting with him again under the guise of a student.

After Aceves arrived at the meet, police detained her and confiscated the following: a total of 244 grams of raw cannabis, 50 cannabis-infused vape cartridges, two packs of cannabis-infused treats, a scale, and $400.

According to the report, Aceves admitted to police that she had been selling marijuana for the past two years, including to kids.