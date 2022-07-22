Severance Season 2: Did The Show Finally Get Renewed?

In its first season, the sci-fi drama Severance became a critical and commercial success, collecting 14 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and acting accolades for Adam Scott, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette. After a cliffhanger-filled first season, the show has already been renewed by Apple TV+ for a second season.

So far, here’s what we’ve learned.

Severance Season 2 Plot

While Severance’s first-season finale blew a major hole in the lives of the Core Office Four, the second season is expected to be even more devastating.

A huge business event that was supposed to support the severance procedure has been undermined by Helly after she learns that her father, Mr. Eagan, is a major figure at Lumon. As a result, her innie may have to pay the price, or her outie may have to put in a lot of effort to cover up the truth.

Irving’s ‘innie’ love interest Burt was a happily married guy who was preparing for a new life with his wife after retiring from the military, and Irving may be nursing a broken heart as a result of this revelation.

Although Irving originally went away, he banged on Burt’s door in the closing moments nevertheless to try and reach him. Whether he had time to expose his true identity before he reverted to his outie mode is unknown.

He managed to tell his sister what was going on with his “innie” before his brain was switched back into “outie” mode and informed her that his presumed-dead wife Gemma is still alive and working at Lumon, unlike what everyone thought.

Lumon and Gemma are working together, but we have no idea if Gemma has been separated from her mind or if she is fully aware of what is happening.

It was only after he sacrificed himself to stay in the office and keep the switches open that Dylan’s fate was left with a significant question mark.

The enraged office manager is going to punish Milchek severely for storming into the room he was in during the last seconds of the series. For the “innies” who are confined to the office, this can be a form of torment as we’ve already seen.

It appears that a battle between the innies and the outies is quickly forming as the innies strive to free themselves from their repetitious, 9-to-5 misery, with Cobel on the rampage after she too lost her position at the corporation.

Read More:

Severance Season 2 Cast

With the news of the show’s renewal, it was confirmed that all four original cast members will return. Adam Scott (Mark), Britt Lower (Helly), Zach Cherry (Dylan), and John Turturro (Johnny) are the cast members (Irving).

Tramell Tillman, who plays Mrs. Cobel’s sidekick/enforcer Milchek, and Patricia Arquette, who plays Mrs. Cobel’s office manager, are also back.

Ms. Casey’s office therapist, Ms. Lachman, is expected to have a much more important part in season two of the show. During season one, Ms. Casey appeared in only a few scenes and provided the innies with inadequate information about the outside world during “health checks.” Ms.

It is shown towards the end of the series that she is significantly more involved in Mark’s life than previously thought. In truth, she’s his presumed-dead wife… which means Mark has a lot to sort through and figure out.

But, Irving’s sweet-natured love interest will be returning with Christopher Walken, which may be useful if Burt learns anything new that wasn’t shown in the season one finale.

Naturally, there is always the possibility that we will meet more strangers in Lumon’s intricate world of endless corridors and isolated offices.

Season two of Severance was given the go-ahead in the week leading up to the season-one finale.

This degree of fan participation and response has been incredibly amazing for me,” Ben Stiller stated (via Variety). For five years, I had the pleasure of reading Dan’s pilot for Severance, and I am thrilled to be able to continue the tale. I’m grateful to our friends at Apple TV+, who have been supporting it the whole time. Praise Kier!!”

As the show has grown in popularity among fans and gained new viewers each week, its renewal comes as no big surprise.

When Severance came to an end, it had been the most watched streaming service for four weeks in a row, according to data from ReelGood.

Season one ended on a killer cliffhanger, so it was practically a given that the crew would continue working on the show.

It’s anyone’s guess as to when we’ll see the show again. Filming began in March 2022, and we expect it to be released around the same time as season one, which aired in February of the following year.

When we learn more, we’ll be sure to let you know!

Severance Season 2 Trailer

Sorry, there is no trailer or teaser for what the future holds for either the innies or the outies at this time, unfortunately.

However, we pledge to keep you updated as soon as we learn more.

Read More: