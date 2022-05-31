What Is Shailene Woodley Net Worth? (Updated 2022)

Early Life of Shailene Woodley

On November 15, 1991, Shailene Woodley was born in San Bernardino County, California. Lori and Lonnie, Lori’s parents, both worked as school counselors and principals in the education industry. Before she was five years old, she had already started taking acting classes. Shailene was diagnosed with scoliosis at the age of 15 and was required to wear a brace as a freshman at Simi Valley High School while she underwent treatment.

Starting a Career:

Before gaining roles in “The District” and “Crossing Jordan,” Woodley appeared in the 1999 television film “Replacing Dad.” In addition to “The O.C.” and “Everybody Loves Raymond,” she appeared in “CSI: NY,” “Close to Home,” and “Felicity: An American Girl Adventure” in small roles.

Success

“The Secret Life of the American Teenager” on ABC Family in 2008 gave Woodley her big break. Her role as pregnant 15-year-old Amy Juergens lasted from 2008 to 2013. For the role, Woodley was nominated for several Teen Choice Awards. The musical was a huge hit with the audience, and critics loved Woodley’s performance. A five-season run on ABC Family saw “Secret Life of the American Teenager” become one of the network’s most popular shows.

For her film debut in 2011, Woodley co-starred with George Clooney as Matt King in the critically-acclaimed picture “The Descendants.” Alex, the troubled eldest daughter of King, was the character she played. For her portrayal in the film, she was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture. Additionally, she won an Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film.

For her role in the “Divergent” film adaption, Woodley had previously appeared with Miles Teller in “The Spectacular Now” (2013) and “White Bird in a Blizzard,” before being cast as Beatrice “Tris” Prior. The first movie was released in 2014 and debuted at the top of the box office.

Read More:

Personal Life

Woodley is a steadfast supporter of the environment and the preservation of our planet’s natural resources. With her mother, she founded an organization called ‘All It Takes’ with the goal of helping young people develop empathy, compassion, responsibility, and purpose so that they can make a positive impact on their communities and the environment in the long run.

Ben Volavola, an Australian-Fijian rugby association player, was confirmed as Woodley’s boyfriend in 2018. It came to an end in the year 2020. Aaron Rodgers proposed to her on February 22 after she claimed to have been in a relationship with him since 2020.

Assets of Shailene Woodley

In addition to being a well-known star, Shailene Woodley also happens to be a very affluent woman. It’s no secret that Woodley has a lavish lifestyle, which extends to her home. Woodley has a slew of properties in the Golden State. San Francisco, Los Angeles, and a few other cities are among the places where she owns a home. Additionally, she owns a home in New York City.

Shailene Woodley has a stunning collection of automobiles. It’s not well-known that she has a large collection of automobiles, but those that she does have are wonderful. In addition to the aforementioned vehicles, she possesses an AMG GT-R, an Audi Q5, and more.

Shailene Woodley Biography

Real Name/Full Name Shailene Diann Woodley Nick Name/Celebrated Name: Shailene Woodley Birth Place: San Bernardino, CA, USA Date Of Birth/Birthday: 15 November 1991 Age/How Old: 30 years old Height/How Tall: In Centimetres – 173 cm

In Feet and Inches – 5’8” Weight: In Kilograms – 60 kg

In Pounds – 132 lbs Eye Color: Green Hair Color: Blonde Parents Name: Father – Lonnie Woodley Mother – Lori Woodley Siblings: Yes School: Simi Valley High School College: N/A Religion: Christian Nationality: American Social media Accounts: Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook Zodiac Sign: Scorpio Gender: Female Sexual Orientation: Straight Marital Status: Single Boyfriend: N/A Husband/Spouse Name: No Kids/Children Name: No Profession: Actress

What is the Net Worth of Shailene Woodley?

American actress Shailene Woodley is worth $12 million. “The Fault in Our Stars,” a film adaptation of John Green’s novel of the same name, is her most famous part.

Read More: