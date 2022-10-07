Shakira Was Ordered To Face Trial: Is She Ordered To Stand Trial In Spain For Alleged Tax Fraud?

Shakira Was Ordered To Face Trial: Shakira is a popular Columbian pop artist recognized for her belly dance moves in ‘Hips Don’t Lie.’ She’s sold 70 million albums. Now she has made her identity as a world-famous singer because of her singing and dancing style.

Who Is Shakira And What Is She By Profession?

On February 2nd, 1977, in Barranquilla, Colombia, Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll entered the world. The Arabic meaning of the name Shakira is “thankful.” She is William Mebarak Chadid and Nidia Ripoll Torrado’s only child.

Her father was born in New York City, where his parents had immigrated from Lebanon. Shakira’s father relocated to Colombia when he was five years old. Her mother’s family is Italian and her father is Spanish (both Catalan and Castilian).

She was brought up in a Roman Catholic household and educated exclusively in Catholic institutions. As a result of her father’s first marriage, she has eight older half-brothers and half-sisters. Barranquilla, on the northern Caribbean coast of Colombia, is where Shakira spent most of her childhood.

Her first known work, “La Rosa De Cristal” (The Crystal Rose), dates back to when she was just four years old. She watched her father’s typewriter with awe as he wrote stories as a child, and she wished for one of her own for Christmas.

She was given one when she was seven years old, and she has been using it ever since to compose poems. Songs were written based on the poems.

At the age of four, Shakira’s father took her to a Middle Eastern restaurant, where she first encountered the Doumbek, a traditional drum used in Arabic music, often accompanied by belly dancing.

She got her start doing belly dance moves on the kitchen table and eventually concluded that she wanted to pursue a career in show business. She was dubbed “belly dancer girl” as she often performed for her classmates on Fridays.

Her schoolmates and professors were frequent recipients of her vocal talents. When she tried out for the school choir in second grade, however, she was cut because her vibrato was too prominent.

Her music teacher said that she had a “goat-like” voice. Shakira suffered from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and was frequently expelled from school for being disruptive.

Shakira’s first album, titled simply “Magia,” was published in June 1991, when she was only 13 years old. The album included the song of the same name as well as three further singles.

She has been creating music ever since she was eight years old, and this album is a compilation of her work. Although the album was warmly received by Colombian radio and provided Shakira with invaluable exposure, it was a monetary failure, selling only 1,200 copies worldwide. Even her follow-up album, “Peligro,” released in 1993, was a commercial failure.

The songs “Pies Descalzos” (1995) and “Donde Estan Los Ladrones?” (1998) did begin to arrive in Spanish-speaking countries. Shakira’s fifth studio album, “Laundry Service,” marked her debut in the English-speaking music industry (2001).

It spawned the worldwide No. 1 singles “Whenever, Wherever” and “Underneath Your Clothes,” and sold over 20 million copies.

Shakira Was Ordered To Face A Trial

According to the BBC and local sources, a Barcelona court has ordered Colombian music icon, Shakira, to stand trial on six counts of alleged tax fraud totaling 14.5M million euros ($13.9 million).

In the summer of 2018, it was announced that the Grammy winner may be fined $22.7 million and sentenced to eight years in jail if proven guilty. She insists she is innocent and has made numerous denials to that effect.

From 2012 to 2014, the prosecution claims Shakira lived in Spain but falsely declared that her main residence was in another country, committing six tax offenses. Those who spend more than six months a year in Spain are considered residents for tax purposes, in accordance with Spanish legislation.

Although no official date has been set, El Mundo reports that the trial will begin “in the coming months” in Esplugues de Llobregat’s Court of Instruction Number 2.

A month ago, the star and executive producer of NBC’s Dancing With Myself reality show told Spanish Elle, “I am certain that I have enough evidence to back my case and that justice will prevail in my favor.”

The prosecutor’s office said in July that Shakira “ordinarily resided in Spain between 2012 and 2014 and in May 2012 bought a property in Barcelona.” Officials claim the singer’s baby, born in Spain in 2013, and her then-partner, FC Barcelona player Gerard Piqué, all lived at that house.

In any case, they’re no longer together. During an interview with the BBC in 2015, Shakira said that she has paid 17.2 million euros ($16.4 million) in taxes and had no outstanding bills, having designated Spain her tax domicile for that year.

Her relationship with a Spanish citizen piqued the interest of the tax authorities, she told Elle. Evidently, they would have done anything to get their hands on that cash. According to reports, she turned down an earlier settlement offer from the prosecution.

A representative for Shakira was quoted by El Mundo as saying, “Her lawyers will do their thing by giving her arguments at the correct time, which is with the defense brief.”

