Sheriff Ed Gonzalez: Houston Child Kills Sibling While Playing With Shotgun

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez stated that a little youngster was playing with a shotgun and accidentally shot and killed his older sibling.

Gonzalez stated that the incident occurred at the Bear Creek Crossing Apartments located at 5535 Timber Creek Place at around 3 p.m. on Monday. According to Gonzalez, the 10-year-old child who was playing with the gun in a bedroom shot his younger brother, who was 8 at the time.

He referred to the shooting as a “tragic situation” and said it could have been avoided.

Gonzalez stated, “We have discussed in the past the significance of safe storage of safeguarding guns and responsible gun ownership.” A devastating example of what can happen if it doesn’t happen, it seems.

According to Gonzalez, the younger child was pronounced dead at the hospital. While speaking to the reporters at the scene of the shooting, he initially indicated the younger youngster had shot an older sibling before retracting his statement.

According to Gonzalez, there were no responsible adults in the flat at the time. He claimed there was another sibling in the flat, this one a 13-year-old. There were no injuries to the older sibling.

According to Gonzalez, the kids aren’t in school at the moment. Gonzalez revealed that he and his family had recently relocated to Houston and were currently completing the school registration process for their children. He claimed the Venezuelan family of four was occupying the studio.

Both the sheriff’s office and Texas Child Protective Services are looking into the shooting, according to Gonzalez.

On Monday afternoon, no charges had been disclosed.