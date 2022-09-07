Sheriff: Statesville Instructor Accused of Sex Crimes With Student Facing Further Charges

Following learning that the juvenile victim visited the instructor’s home nine times after her incarceration in August, authorities in Statesville have arrested the teacher again on suspicion of child sex offences.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reports that Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey faces new charges as of last Friday, and as a result, she is now being held on a $800,000 secured bond.

According to Channel 9, Bailey, 36, was arrested in early August for felony statutory sex crime with a kid under the age of 15. According to Channel 9, investigators searched through Bailey’s “digital and social media communications” after hearing about the alleged sexual relationship from the victim’s relatives.

Bailey was initially arrested, charged, and then placed under electronic monitoring house arrest. Avoiding contact with the minor victim was one of the conditions of her initial bail release.

It was discovered by deputies that “the juvenile victim had been at Bailey’s residence on nine occasions since her original arrest on August 1, 2022,” as reported by the sheriff’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office, Bailey faced 27 fresh charges on Friday. She was taken into jail at her residence and afterwards transported to the Iredell County Jail. The nine charges against her are as follows: (a) nine counts of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor; (b) nine counts of felony intimidating or interfering with a state witness; and (c) nine counts of felony violation of pre-trial release terms.

Bailey reportedly worked at Northview Academy, formerly known as Pressly Alternative School, according to school officials. The Iredell-Statesville School District hired her as an assistant in February of 2010. A science educator was her most recent profession.

While the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office investigates, Bailey has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to Iredell-Statesville Schools.