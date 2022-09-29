Shooting At Oakland School Leaves 6 Hurt, Police Say

On Wednesday, six individuals were shot at the King Estates Campus in East Oakland, which is home to several schools.

Assailants reportedly opened fire at Rudsdale Continuation High School at roughly 12:30 p.m., according to responding police. Sojourner Truth Independent Study, Rudsdale Newcomer High School, and BayTech Charter School can all be found on the same campus.

Michael Hunt, a spokesman for the Oakland Fire Department, said that paramedics took six people to the hospital, all of whom had been shot.

Two are listed as critical but stable at Oakland’s Highland Hospital, while the third is listed as stable, according to officials.

One was treated and released from Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley, while the other two are still being evaluated there but are in stable condition.

One of the victims was the school’s security guard, the institution said in an Instagram post made late on Wednesday. Officials have reported that he is expected to survive his injuries.

The Oakland Police Department has stated that the earlier claims made by a city council member that the majority of the victims are students are false.

Lt. Ray Kelly of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office told ABC7 News that this shooting was “probably a targeted act,” but the Oakland police said they are still investigating all angles.

Investigators have not yet issued a description of the shooter(s), but they are still trying to find them.

On Wednesday evening, Oakland Unified District officials issued a statement confirming that there would be no classes held on Thursday.

A parent who was there to pick up his 4-year-old daughter from the primary school was interviewed by ABC7 News. “You hear about stuff like this all the time, but this is the first time it’s actually hit close to home. It’s terrifying, and all you want to do is go to your daughter “a parent explained. He counted himself fortunate that his daughter, still a child, had no idea what was going on.

As children waited for their parents outside a local church, Tonyia Carter, a representative from Youth ALIVE!, chatted with ABC7 News reporter Lyanne Melendez.

Carter stated, “We are confused, we are alarmed.” “Furthermore, we are irritated because the individuals who should be working on the ground, in the streets, and in the classrooms are not receiving the necessary funding. Since it is possible to prevent this sort of thing from happening, we are understandably frustrated and confused. There ought to be adults on campus who the students can connect with.”

Many of the students of Rudsdale High, as stated on the school’s official website, are foreign nationals who have just fled their native countries due to conflict. They are “working to support themselves and their families while while getting a high school diploma,” the website states. Our migrant pupils have been through a lot, and that has left a deep scar on them.

All of the students are between the ages of 16 and 21, making this their first experience with the systems in the United States.

The Oakland Unified School District’s spokesman, John Sasaki, said in a statement that they “do not have any information beyond what Oakland police are reporting.”

Officials from Oakland Unified stated that Oakland Academy of Knowledge was not involved in the shooting and that the incident took place at a different primary school in the district.

Youth ALIVE! is supported by community activist Nina Carter. She’s a member of the organization’s Violence Interrupters team, which acts as a mediator in cases of gang warfare.

It doesn’t matter how much money is thrown at Oakland schools, according to Carte, if the pupils there don’t feel connected to the people in power.

“It’s imperative that these institutions provide a safe environment for these students (can relate to). These children’s trauma is too severe to be handled by just anyone. You must originate there “The explanation is Carter’s.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong had just the day before outlined new strategies to reduce gun crime when the shootings occurred.