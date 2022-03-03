Shooting deaths In City of San Diego up 80 percent

Since 2022, the San Diego Police Department has responded to ten homicides in the city, a rise of 80 percent over the same period the previous year.

During Wednesday’s media briefing, San Diego leaders discussed a recent surge in violent crime, including Mayor Todd Gloria, City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera, and Police Chief David Nisleit.

“Since the beginning of this year, violent crime has increased SIGNIFICANTLY in our city,” San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria remarked.

“Recently, we’ve witnessed a spike in fatal shootings in our city’s Mount Hope and Mountain View communities,” he continued.

According to the city, San Diego Police have reacted to ten killings in San Diego since the start of 2022, an increase of 80 percent over the same period last year.

68-year-old Martin Andara, 27, was arrested on January 1. Rodrigo Diaz-Perez, 22, was arrested on January 1. Fatima Cedillo, 14, was arrested on January 15. Erick Balanzar, 29, died on January 31.

Must check: Stimulus checks for families: New bill offers $250-$350 child tax credit monthly cash

On February 2, 57-year-old Jacob Harvey Roger Jauron, 36, died on February 8. Abram Santos, 27, was arrested on February 13. Jimmie Lee Roberts, 37, died on February 15.

Kyle Delangel of the San Diego Police Department stated on February 19 that the SDPD has also responded to 44 non-fatal shootings and various assaults.

As a result, city officials have increased patrols in particular neighborhoods, repaired dozens of street lights, and cleaned up graffiti.

Additionally, police are inviting San Diegans to assist. Chief Nisleit appealed to the public for evidence that would aid in the investigation of several homicides.

“If you see anything, please report it,” he said. It comes as authorities contend with a surge of guns on San Diego streets. SDPD discovered 372 weapons in the first two months of this year, including 77 untraceable “ghost guns.”

“Sad, in my 34 years, I have never witnessed the proliferation of firearms on our streets or the number of persons carrying firearms at the moment,” Chief Nisleit remarked.

While not the sole cause of this violence, municipal leaders assert that young people, particularly young males, have lacked access to necessary services during the pandemic.

“They require love, care, and support, all of which have been largely withdrawn from them suddenly, overnight,” San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera stated.

“We need to instill a sense of love in our young people because injured people harmed people, and loved people love people,” he continued. “And while that may appear oversimplistic, I believe that is how we achieve progress in the long run and holistically.”