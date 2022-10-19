Sig Hansen Net Worth 2022: With Whom He Is In Relationship?

The captain of the Northwestern fishing schooner and reality television personality is Sig Hansen. The reason Captain Hansen is so well-known is because of his appearances on Deadliest Catch from the show’s inception.

His ship, the F/V Northwestern, is among the most successful in the entire program, and Captain Hansen has the distinction of never having lost a crew member to choppy waters. Hansen is a technical advisor in addition to playing the lead on Deadliest Catch.

Early Life

On April 28, 1966, Sigurd Jonny Hansen was born in Seattle. A long line of Norwegian fishermen precedes Sigurd. At the age of 14, he initially began helping out on his father’s fishing boat, and after graduating from high school, he started fishing full-time. Sig Hansen became acquainted with the Bering Sea and the waters off Alaska at this time.

Career In Fishing

Sig Hansen eventually rose through the ranks on the Northwestern to become a relieving skipper. By the age of 24, he was the ship's permanent captain.

The ship has had a stellar track record under his leadership in terms of safety and gross productivity. The Northwestern made the most money in 2005 and 2006 out of all the boats that were on Deadliest Catch.

Televisual And Film

Sig Hansen has earned a few notable credits outside of Deadliest Catch. He made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jay Leno in 2010. Additionally, he provided the voice of Crabby the boat in Cars 2, a Disney animated feature. He participated in Celebrity Apprentice 7 in 2015. (season 14).

Personal Life

Sig Hansen had Melissa Eckstrom, his only biological daughter, during his first marriage. Hansen was denied access to his daughter following the divorce of his first wife due to a legal dispute.

He later gave up his parental rights, and now he and his daughter are no longer close. After tying the knot with June, his second wife, Sig Hansen adopted two daughters.

Health Issues

Over the course of his life, Captain Sig Hansen has struggled with a number of health issues. Many of these problems are said to be brought on by his well-known smoking habit. It was discovered in one episode that Hansen spent roughly the same amount on cigarettes throughout the years as a typical home.

The 2016 heart attack of Hansen was captured on camera by the Deadliest Catch production team. After having a poor reaction to antibiotics, Hansen later had a second heart attack. According to reports, Hansen received a cancer diagnosis in 2019.

Controversy

One of Sig Hansen’s estranged daughters reportedly accused her father of sexual assault in 2017. She said that the alleged events occurred while she was only two years old. All of the allegations against Sig Hansen were refuted, and the case was dismissed for lack of adequate proof.

In connection with an incident in which the Deadliest Catch actor spat on an Uber driver, Sig Hansen entered a guilty plea to a misdemeanor assault charge in 2018. Later, he expressed regret for the incident to the Uber driver.

Sig Hansen Net Worth

Sig Hansen Net Worth is estimated to be around $4 Million in 2022. Captain Sig Hansen declared in 2020 that the coronavirus pandemic was negatively affecting his fishing activities.

He said that he was spending “hundreds of thousands” of dollars on boat repairs to get ready for the following months, while also acknowledging that he was “lucky” to have the chance to keep fishing and earn money.

