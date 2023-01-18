The 118-year-old World’s Oldest Person French Nun Sister Andre Passes Away

The oldest known living person, a French nun named Sister André, passed away on Tuesday in the southern city of Toulon at the age of 118.
The announcement of her loss was made on Twitter by the city’s mayor, Hubert Falco, who wrote: “It is with enormous grief and emotion that I learned today of the passing of the world’s oldest person #SisterAndré.”
She lived close to Toulon, according to David Tavella, the nun’s spokesman, and passed away on Tuesday at 2 a.m. local time. Although there is a lot of sadness, she wanted it to happen since she wanted to be with her loving brother. It represents independence for her,” Tavella remarked.
Sister André, who was born Lucile Randon on February 11, 1904, spent the majority of her life serving the church, according to a statement made public by Guinness in April 2022.
She cared for children during World War II before converting to Catholicism. She subsequently worked for 28 years in a hospital providing care for elderly patients and orphans.
According to Guinness, she was also the oldest nun to have ever lived.
The nun, who would have been the 118th French president in her lifetime, received a handwritten birthday card from French President Emmanuel Macron in 2022. The Catholic Church has had 10 different Popes preside over it since she was born, too.
Kane Tanaka, a Japanese woman who had been recognized as the world’s oldest person, passed away on April 19 at the age of 119, making her the oldest person in the world.
A French woman holds the distinction of being the oldest person ever recorded. Jeanne Louise Calment, who was born on February 21, 1875, lived for 122 years and 164 days, according to a statement from Guinness World Records
