Skeletal Remains Identified As Dallas Woman Missing Since 2020

According to a press statement by the Dallas Police Department, the skeletal remains discovered in Princeton on February 13 have been positively identified by the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office as those of Mercedes Clement, a woman who disappeared from Dallas in 2020.

The police stated the remains were discovered on February 13 near the intersection of Morning Dove Lane and County Route 477. The medical examiner notified homicide police on Monday about the positive identification.

Dallas police said Clement was last seen in the neighborhood of the Koko Apartments on Harry Hines Boulevard. The circumstances surrounding her abduction and death are still being probed by detectives.

Alicia Gazotti, Clement’s mother, posted on Facebook on Tuesday, “While we are hurting greatly, at least now we can bring her home. The inquiry is still underway, and this should help move the prosecution forward more quickly.

We appreciate you sticking with us and being a part of this adventure. Nothing has changed; we will keep fighting for justice. My dear, gorgeous daughter, may you always be a beacon for others. To everyone who knew you, you were loved deeply.

Detective Patty Belew may be reached at 214-671-3603 or patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov if anybody has any leads.