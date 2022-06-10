What is Soulja Boy Net Worth?

Early Life

DeAndre Cortez Way, better known as Soulja Boy, was born on this day in 1990 in Chicago, Illinois. Atlanta, Georgia, was the place where he developed an interest in rap music at the age of six when his family relocated there. He relocated to Batesville, Mississippi, when he was fourteen years old. His father built a recording studio in the family home to encourage his son to pursue his musical interests. Soulja Boy began uploading his music on SoundClick in November of that year. They received great feedback, so he created YouTube and MySpace accounts to promote them.

In March of that year, he made his debut “He released “Unsigned and Still Major: Da Album Before da Album” as his first independent album. A low-budget video of him performing the “Crank That” dance was also produced by him. Until the end of May 2007 “After being broadcast on the radio, Soulja Boy (Crank That) signed a contract with Interscope Records. When “Crank That” hit number one in September of 2007, it stayed there for seven weeks straight. Soulja was nominated for a Grammy for the song.

As of this writing, Souljaboytellem.com has been certified platinum by the RIAA, his first major-label album released in October of 2007. After a break of fourteen months, he returned with “SouljaBoyTellem,” his sophomore album.

In 2010, he released “The DeAndre Way,” his third studio album. The release of his fourth studio album, “Loyalty,” took place in 2015. In addition to Gucci Mane, Sammie, Shawty Lo, and Arab, Soulja Boy has worked with several other rappers. ‘How Can You Blame Me?’ his latest studio album, was released in 2019.

Record Lable

As a member of Interscope Records, Way formed his record label, Stacks on Deck Entertainment (SODMG), in 2004. A wide range of musicians has been signed to the company since its inception. There were no more SODMG musicians on May 30, 2016, Way said. Re-signed Lil 100 and signed Atlanta-based 24hr. in the year 2019.

Controversies

Soulja Boy challenged rapper Bow Wow to a race in their high-end sports cars in early February 2009. At the time, both rappers were seen driving Lamborghinis. Soulja Boy stated that Bow Wow’s car was rented to stoke the flames of their feud. When Bow Wow established he was the rightful owner of his car, a Twitter war ensued. Both artists delivered each other insult tracks in a couple of days. Bow Wow received a message from Soulja Boy reading, “F*ck Bow Wow,” and “What I Think About You” was the song that Bow Wow gave to Soulja Boy. Once their differences were resolved, the two rappers teamed up to produce “Ignorant Shit,” a joint mixtape, in 2016.

Soulja Boy made a series of death threats on rapper Chief Keef on Facebook in mid-April of that year. Soulja Boy begged followers to call Keef and inform him that he was on his way and that he was equipped with a pistol. He released Keef’s phone number online. Eventually, Keef told Soulja Boy that he was in London when Soulja Boy kept posting. It was reported that Soulja Boy’s social media and email accounts had been hacked and that he had not sent any of the texts in question. They have since worked things out.

Legal Issues

The way was arrested on one count of obstruction, a misdemeanor, on October 7, 2009, in Atlanta, Georgia, for fleeing police after they told him to stop making a video in an abandoned house. A $550 bond was posted for the rapper’s release.

Personal Life

The iconic rapper Ice-T advised Way to “bite a dick” on DJ Cisco’s Urban Legend mixtape in June 2008 and blasted him for “destroying hip-hop” and for his song “Crank That” being “trash” when compared to the efforts of other hip-hop artists like Rakim, Das EFX, Big Daddy Kane, and Ice Cube. As a result of this, they began exchanging videos via the Internet. To defend Way, Kanye West pointed to his work as an example of new and creative hip-hop. One of The Boondocks’ episodes in 2010 made fun of a feud between the two families.

A home invasion robbery and assault against Way took place on December 30th, 2008. According to the initial accounts, six masked AK-47-wielding bandits were responsible. Two masked individuals appeared on camera the following day to take responsibility for the crime. Soulja Boy recounted the event to MTV News in January 2009. Afterward, he had an album release party and was home late at night writing songs with pals when armed thieves burst into his house, and pointed firearms at them. Robbers broke in through the door and pointed an AK-47 at his friend’s head, he said in his account of the incident.

Soulja Boy’s Net Worth

Soulja Boy is an American rapper, record producer, actor, and entrepreneur who is worth $30 million. When he released his first song in September 2007, it was a great success. The single “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” hit the top of the charts. For seven non-consecutive weeks beginning in September 2007, the song was the top-selling single in the United States.

