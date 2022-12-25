Sound Of Music Cast: Where Are All The Cast Members Now After 56 Years Of Film Release?

Contents
- 1 Credits And Notes From The Set
- 2 Sound Of Music Cast
- 3 Where Are Sound Of Music Cast Members Now?
- 3.1 Julie Andrews (Maria von Trapp)
- 3.2 Christopher Plummer (Captain Von Trapp)
- 3.3 Carr (Liesl von Trapp)
- 3.4 Nicholas (Friedrich von Trapp)
- 3.5 Heather (Louisa von Trapp)
- 3.6 Duane Chase (Kurt von Trapp)
- 3.7 Angela Cartwright (Brigitta Von Trapp)
- 3.8 Turner (Marta von Trapp)
- 3.9 Kym Karath (Gretl von Trapp)
Credits And Notes From The Set
-
Studios: Robert Wise Productions and Argyle Enterprises
-
Director: Robert Wise
-
Writers: Ernest Lehman (screenplay), from the stage musical book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse
-
Music: Irwin Kostal (score); Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II (songs)
Sound Of Music Cast
-
Julie Andrews (Maria)
-
Christopher Plummer (Captain Georg von Trapp)
-
Eleanor Parker (Baroness Elsa Schraeder)
-
Richard Haydn (Max Detweiler)
-
Peggy Wood (Mother Abbess)
-
Charmian Carr (Liesl)
-
Daniel Truhitte (Rolfe)
-
Ben Wright (Herr Zeller)
-
Picture*
-
The lead actress (Julie Andrews)
-
Supporting actress (Peggy Wood)
-
Art direction (color)
-
Cinematography (color)
-
Costume design (color)
-
Direction*
-
Editing*
-
Music*
-
Sound*
Where Are Sound Of Music Cast Members Now?
Let’s dig deep into the Sound Of Music Cast:
Source: smoothradio
Julie Andrews (Maria von Trapp)
After earning a Golden Globe for her performance as Maria in The Sound of Music, Julie Andrews starred in Thoroughly Modern Millie, Victor Victoria, and the Princess Diaries.
Andrews has three children, Emma, Amy, and Joanna, from two marriages and has earned an Oscar, a BAFTA, four additional Golden Globes, three Grammys, two Emmys, and a Screen Actors Guild lifetime achievement award since The Sound of Music.
Bridgerton, a late-2020 Netflix hit, featured Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown.
Christopher Plummer (Captain Von Trapp)
After playing Captain Von Trapp in The Sound of Music, Christopher Plummer’s career took off.
He appeared in The Man Who Would Be King, The Return of the Pink Panther, Malcolm X, 12 Monkeys, Syriana, and All the Money in the World, and at 88, he became the oldest Oscar candidate.
Plummer lived in Connecticut with his third wife Elaine Taylor, whom he married in 1970, and had a daughter Amanda with his ex-wife Tammy Grimes.
On February 5, 2021, 91-year-old Christopher Plummer died.
Carr (Liesl von Trapp)
In The Sound of Music, Charmian Carr played the eldest von Trapp child, but she was 23 years old.
Charmian had two daughters, opened an interior design firm in California, and penned two books, Forever Liesl and Letters to Liesl, after the movie’s release.
Nicholas (Friedrich von Trapp)
The Sound of Music’s second-oldest von Trapp kid, Friedrich, was played by 70-year-old Nicholas Hammond.
In 2015, Hammond starred in a Gallipoli mini-series after playing Bill Johnson in Dallas in 1982.
In the 1980s, Nicholas Hammond moved to Sydney with Robyn Nevin.
Heather (Louisa von Trapp)
After playing Louisa von Trapp aged 13, Heather Menzies went on to play Jessica in Logan’s Run and model for Playboy.
Heather’s first marriage was to John Cluett, and she met her second husband, actor Robert Urich, on the set of a corned beef commercial. They married in 1975, and Heather left acting to raise her three children.
On Christmas Eve 2017, Heather died from brain cancer at 68.
Duane Chase (Kurt von Trapp)
Duane Chase, who played Kurt von Trapp in The Sound of Music at 11 years old, returned to school following filming.
Duane fought fires with the US Forest Service after graduating high school before going to university to study geology.
After working as a computer software programmer for oil mining businesses, 70-year-old Washington-based Duane is returning to forestry and wildlife work.
Angela Cartwright (Brigitta Von Trapp)
Angela Cartwright, the lone British von Trapp, was born in Cheshire and moved to the US to act.
Brigitta Von Trapp featured in Lost in Space from 1965 to 1968 and Scout’s Honor in 1980 after debuting in The Sound of Music at 12.
Angela is a full-time artist in Studio City, Los Angeles, and has two children with actor and producer Steve Gullion, whom she has been married to for 44 years.
Turner (Marta von Trapp)
Debbie Turner, who played Marta von Trapp in The Sound of Music at six years old, quit acting after the film.
After graduating college, Debbie met her husband Rick Larson at a ski resort where she worked and married him in 1980.
Debbie Turner Originals, located in Minnesota, designs events and has four daughters.
At the onset of the epidemic, Debbie found The Sound of Music fabric and started producing face masks, which she sells on her website.
Kym Karath (Gretl von Trapp)
Aged six years old, Kym Karath starred in The Sound of Music after appearing in Spencer’s Mountain with Henry Fonda at three.
Kym also appeared in Doris Day’s The Thrill of It All and Jack Lemmon’s Good Neighbor Sam as a toddler.
