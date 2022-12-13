Squid Game Season 2 Release Date: When We Can Expect It?

Squid Game Season 2 Release Date: Squid Game, a Netflix original series that debuted in September 2021 and immediately became a huge hit with viewers around, has been on our screens for well over a year. It proved a huge hit with award voters as well in September 2022.
When the Korean series won six Emmy Awards—the first non-English show to do so—including Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Lee Jung-Jae and Directing for a Drama Series for Hwang Dong-hyuk, it cemented its place in television history.
We can’t help but be curious about the release date of Season 2 of Squid Game because we’re antsy for more of it like we’ve only had a hard-boiled egg and a bottle of Pepsi to eat. Below, we’ll attempt to provide answers to that and other queries.
Squid Game Season 2 Release Date
The majority of the characters from the show were killed off in Season 1, which made us sad. It turns out that director Hwang Dong-hyuk feels the same. “Many characters, especially well-liked ones, passed away. I’m sorry I murdered them so quickly; I wasn’t prepared for this “Regarding the second season of Squid Game’s renewal, he stated.
According to Reuters, he stated, “I want to resuscitate Ji-young, but her best friend Sae-byeok also passed away, so I’m contemplating what to do.”
Okay, so it might not be Season 2 news, but at this point, we’ll take any Squid Game news. Dong-hyuk delivered a unique gift for fans in September 2022: an exclusive Season 1 clip.
Although Dong-hyuk told Vanity Fair it might be released by the end of 2023 or 2024, there is still no official release date for Season 2 as of October 28.
Squid Game Season 1 Uncensored Clip
Squid Game Season 2 Plot
Squid Game was finally picked up for Season 2 in June 2022, nine months after the show’s debut. This process took a very long time. Netflix posted a letter from the show’s creator Dong-hyuk along with the news of the show’s renewal for a second season, in which he promises “a whole new round” of games would be played as well as some information about Season 2, including who we can expect to see a return. It seems that Cheol-su is the “lover” of that horrifying huge doll.
What could a second season possibly be about if all but a select few of the characters from Season 1 were killed off? Dong-hyuk is miles in front of us.
In an interview with The Times, he said, “While I was writing Season 1, I thought about the storylines that may be in Season 2, if I get to do one – one would be the narrative of the Frontman.”
You can bet that Dong-hyuk already has a brand-new plot written in his mind. He admitted to E! News, “I have a predetermined outline. “I’ve written the script for an entire Season 2 episode featuring fresh gameplay and new characters. I enjoy it. It appears to be good. It surpasses my expectations in quality.”
Squid Game Season 2 Cast
The cast is drastically reduced heading into Season 2 because there was a lot (and we do mean A LOT) of dead in Season 1. That implies that numerous new characters will need to be introduced moving forward. Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-Jae), aka Player 456 will return, along with game director “The Front Man,” according to the tweet above from Dong-hyuk (Lee Byung-hun). The “guy in the suit with ddakji might be back,” Dong-hyuk also suggested. Don’t ever agree to play with him, whatever you do!
Even though they were essential cast members in Season 1, characters like Cho Sang-woo (Park Hae-soo), Oh Il-nam (Oh Young-soo), and fan favorite Kang Sae-byeok (Jung Ho-Yeon) seem exceedingly unlikely to resurface in Season 2 given how Season 1 ended for them. Nothing, however, is off the table!
