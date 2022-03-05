SSI 2022 updates – Exact date $7,452 Social Security check will be sent! Check Here Who Qualifies!

MILLIONS OF AMERICANS may look forward to receiving their $7,452 Social Security payment in the coming days.

Supplemental Security Income payments began on Tuesday, March 1, and beneficiaries should receive their checks fairly soon.

These payments, totaling $1,657, have been made and should be credited to recipients’ accounts shortly.

The average SSI payout increased by $34 from $587 to $621.

Adults and children with disabilities or blindness who have income and resources below certain financial restrictions are eligible for SSI.

Payments are also provided to those aged 65 and older who are not disabled and fulfill certain financial criteria.

Millions of Supplemental Security Income recipients cannot apply for their benefits online.

Seniors above the age of 65 are eligible to apply, but they cannot do it online. Applicants must visit their local Social Security office or call 1-800-772-1213 to file their application.

Claimants with hearing impairments should contact 1-800-325-0778.

After applications are filed, Social Security Administration officials will analyze them to determine eligibility for SSI.

Schedule of SSI payments

The following table summarises the SSI payment schedule for 2022:

February 1 – March 1 – April 1 – June 1 – July 1 – August 1 – September 30 – November 1 – December 1 – December 30

Is it feasible to qualify if you get government assistance?

Even if you are presently receiving Social Security disability or retirement benefits, you may qualify for SSI monthly payments.

What is social security disability (SSI)?

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is a federal program that aids those unable to support themselves financially.

Adults with disabilities, children with disabilities, and those 65 years of age and older are all eligible.

Individuals with sufficient work experience may be eligible for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments in addition to disability or retirement benefits.

Similarly, individuals receive varying amounts based on their other sources of income and their location.

Changes to Social Security: increased benefits for disabled Americans

Social Security Disability Insurance is likewise subject to the 5.9 percent COLA hike (SSDI).

Indeed, the average monthly payment for disabled employees will increase by $76 per month, from $1,282 to $1,358.

SSDI is designed to assist those with impairments who cannot work in the same capacity as they formerly did.

The benefit is intended to compensate eligible workers for a portion of their compensation.

Changes to Social Security: a rise in the earnings limit

Social Security recipients should anticipate some changes to their payouts beginning next month.

If you work and get Social Security benefits, your payments may be decreased based on your earnings.

If your income exceeded $18,960 in 2021, the Social Security Administration would deduct $1 for every $2 earned above the limit if you are under the full retirement age.

Increase in OLA and SNAP benefits

Millions of Social Security beneficiaries will get increased payouts in 2022 due to the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) 5.9 percent COLA increase.

However, the hike may affect persons who receive federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits (SNAP).

The program assists low-income individuals and households who fall below specific income thresholds.

Americans receiving Social Security may lose SNAP benefits if their new income level following the COLA increase exceeds the restrictions.

Social Security benefits for ex-pats

If you are a citizen of the United States and qualify for Social Security benefits, you can receive them while residing in most other countries.

However, if you live in Azerbaijan, Belarus, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, North Korea, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, or Uzbekistan, the US government will not give you Social Security benefits.