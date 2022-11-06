St. Louis Double Shooting Kills Guy, Injures Woman On Saturday

According to the reports of the St. Louis police, a man was shot both in the face and in the chest. According to the reports from the police, a woman was shot in the leg.

A shooting that took place early on Saturday morning on North 14th Street resulted in the death of one guy and the injury of another lady.

According to the information provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting took place on Saturday just before 9:30 a.m. in the Carr Square district of St. Louis, which is located on the 1400 block of North 14th Street.

According to the reports of the St. Louis police, a man was shot in both the face and the chest. When cops got on the scene, he was not conscious and his respiration had stopped.

According to the reports from the police, a woman was shot in the leg. At the time of the incident, she was awake and breathing normally. She received medical attention at the hospital after being transported there.

According to a police lieutenant who was present at the scene of the shooting, the Homicide Division of the St. Louis police department has been asked to the scene of the shooting and is in charge of the investigation.

