Stacey Park Milbern Cause Of Death: How Did The Korean-American disability Rights Activist Die?

Stacey Park Milbern Cause Of Death: A few years ago, Stacey Park Milbern had an issue. A four- or five-inch step blocked her wheelchair’s path. “What do I have that suits that exact size?” she said, hoping to improvise a ramp.
“I used my two tennis shoes to fill the gap,” she added, as she climbed the step. She related that anecdote in a 2017 Disability Visibility Project interview to demonstrate that disabled people are resourceful.
“The world literally isn’t intended to house us, it feels like sometimes,” said Ms. Milbern, who had muscular dystrophy. “So we get to be incredibly creative problem solvers and, I think, aren’t restricted to boxes.”
Her inventiveness was on display in March when she and a few friends from the Disability Justice Culture Club helped homeless Bay Area residents who had no tools to protect themselves from the new coronavirus.
Who Was Stacy Park Milbern
Stacey Park Milbern, an American woman, was a prominent activist. She became well-known for her efforts to advance the rights of people with disabilities. Stacey has a history of fundraising for those who are physically unable to work. She was suffering from a personality disorder. She was born with a condition known as congenital muscular dystrophy.
Because of her physical impairment, she had to overcome many obstacles. In addition to being gay, she actively backed several LGBTQ+ communities serving people with disabilities. Her passing occurred on May 19, 2020, which was a tragic loss.
Before her untimely death, Stacey Park Milbern was an activist and human resources executive at a major bank. At the time of her passing, her fortune was estimated to be around $4 million.
Stacey Park Milbern Cause Of Death
Poor health plagued her in the final years of her life. Due to shelter-in-place orders issued during the COVID-19 pandemic, she had to wait for surgery to remove the rapidly growing tumor in her kidney. Milbern passed away from surgical complications on her 33rd birthday, May 19, 2020, at a hospital affiliated with Stanford University.
Ms. Milbern was a significant and recognized person in the disability justice movement in the Bay Area and beyond through her organizing, writing, and speaking. Friends and fans have paid tribute on social media using #StaceyTaughtUs since her death. Some posts are about a book she recommended, and others are about self-worth, teamwork, or dreaming large.
Jim LeBrecht, who directed “Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution” with Nicole Newnham for Netflix, experienced that last quality. Ms. Milbern and Ms. LaVant launched a campaign to promote the film.
“She focused our campaign towards those in the disabled community whose important contributions and teachings were often overlooked,” Mr. LeBrecht said by email, and developed workshops on self-care, sexuality, the history of disabled black activism, and others.
Moreover, Ms. Milbern was queer and mixed-race. Her father was white and her mother was Korean. She carried such designations with pride and fun.
She helped organize Power to Live, a mutual-assistance effort to distribute generators and ensure that those who needed electricity for ventilators or other medical devices were not cut off when Pacific Gas and Electric, the California utility, shut down power to thousands of households last year due to wildfires.
Stacey posted a YouTube video before her death expressing concern that people like her who use ventilators might have their equipment taken away during the coronavirus crisis and that people with disabilities would not receive equal access to care if they contracted the virus.