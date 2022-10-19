Stan Kroenke Net Worth 2022: Is He The Richest NFL Team Owner?

An American businessman by the name of Stanley Kroenke. Stan is among the wealthiest persons in Missouri based on his net worth. The holding company for various sports teams in the US and the UK, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, is owned by Stan Kroenke, who is best known for it.

In addition to other teams, he owns the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, the MLS’s Colorado Rapids, and the English Association football club Arsenal F.C. through the firm.

Inglewood, California’s Sofi stadium is owned by Stan. At Sofi, the Rams and Chargers both compete. It’s also a well-liked venue for live events.

In 2021, when he participated in an unsuccessful attempt to abolish the old European football structure, Kroenke stirred up some controversy.

He founded the Kroenke Group in the early 1980s, launching his professional career in real estate. The corporation concentrated on building apartment buildings and shopping malls. He also started building Wal-Mart shopping malls after becoming married to Ann Walton Kroenke, one of the Wal-Mart heirs.

He established THF Realty, a suburban-focused development company, in the early 1990s. He established Kroenke Sports Enterprises in the middle of the 1990s and moved his attention to sports franchise ownership.

Early Life

On July 29, 1947, in Columbia, Missouri, Enos Stanley Kroenke was given the name Stan Kroenke. He was raised in Mora, a small unincorporated village where his father ran the Mora Lumber Company.

At the lumber yard, Kroenke worked there as a floor sweeper for the first time. He was elevated to bookkeeping when he was ten. Kroenke attended Cole Camp High School, where he participated in track, baseball, and basketball.

Real Estate’s Earliest Stages

The Kroenke Group, a developer of apartment buildings and shopping malls, was established by Kroenke in 1983. Later, in 1991, he established THF Realty in St. Louis, an additional real estate development business.

The company, which specializes in suburban development and particularly in the construction of retail shopping centers, has a portfolio worth over $2 billion.

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment

His sports and entertainment holding firm, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, which he established in Denver, Colorado, in 1999, is Kroenke’s main source of fame. One association football club and five professional sports franchises are owned by the corporation. Also, read about Billy Ray Cyrus

It also has control over a number of stadiums, pro esports organizations, television networks, periodicals, websites, and radio stations.

Arsenal F.C. and Arsenal W.F.C. of English football, the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, the NBA’s Denver Nuggets, the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche, the MLS’s Colorado Rapids, the National Lacrosse League’s Colorado Mammoth, the Overwatch League’s Los Angeles Gladiators, and the Call of Duty League’s Los Angeles Guerrillas are among the sports franchises owned by the company.

In terms of real estate, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment is a co-owner of Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City and the owner of Ball Arena in Denver. The historic Paramount Theatre in Denver was bought by Kroenke in 2002. Kroenke also owns the Emirates Stadium in London as part of his ownership of the soccer team Arsenal.

Altitude Sports and Entertainment is a local cable and satellite television channel that is owned by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment on the media side of things. The business owns Outdoor Channel and shares ownership of World Fishing Network through the channel.

Los Angeles Rams and St. Louis

Facilitate 1995, Kroenke assisted in the relocation of the Los Angeles Rams of the National Football League to St. Louis, and as a result, he bought a 30% stake in the franchise. Later, in 2010, Kroenke acquired full ownership of the group.

Three years later, a dispute arose between the Rams and the City of St. Louis over a lease provision stipulating that the team’s stadium must rank among the best NFL venues. The Rams were permitted to breach their previous lease and sign a year-to-year lease when the arbitrators decided in their favor. Also, read about Shaun White

In order to bring the Rams back to Los Angeles, the Kroenke Group teamed up with Stockbridge Capital Group in 2015 to build a 70,000-seat NFL stadium in Inglewood, California. In response, the City of St. Louis built National Car Rental Field.

The NFL gave the Rams’ request to return to Los Angeles for the 2017 season approval in early 2016. The City of St. Louis and the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority then brought legal action against the NFL to recover lost earnings and pay damages.

Arsenal And European Super League Controversy

In 2008, Kroenke was appointed to the Arsenal Holdings board of directors and received a beneficial interest in more than 18,594 shares.

By 2011, he had raised his ownership to 62.89% and launched a bid of £11,750 per share for the remaining shares of the club. He offered a little over £600 million later in 2018, increasing his share ownership to nearly 90%.

When Kroenke attempted to dismantle the existing European football pyramid system by establishing a closed European Super League, of which Arsenal would be a part, he ignited a huge amount of controversy in April 2021.

However, the plan was abandoned by Arsenal and the other five English clubs after a significant outcry. The Kroenke family was then urged to sell the club, but they refused, prompting Arsenal to object.

Personal Life

Kroenke and Walmart heiress Ann Walton met while skiing in Aspen, Colorado; they were married in 1974. Later, in 1995, after Walton’s father passed away, they received a stake in Walmart. Kroenke generally keeps his personal affairs private and rarely grants interviews to the media.

Stan Kroenke Net Worth

Stan Kroenke Net Worth is estimated to be around $12.9 Billion at the moment.

Among his other endeavors, Kroenke bought the Screaming Eagle winery in Napa Valley in 2006. He also owns a number of active ranches, totaling around 850,000 acres. The Waggoner Ranch in Texas, the largest ranch in the nation to be enclosed by a single fence, was one of his famous acquisitions.

Kroenke was ranked as the ninth-largest landowner in the US by The Land Report magazine in 2015.

Also, read about: