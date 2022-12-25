Stephan Bonnar Sudden Death At 45 Changed The Landscape Of The Sport: fighters from all around the world have been reacting to the news of UFC legend Stephan Bonnar’s untimely passing on Thursday by posting heartfelt messages on social media. He was 45.
The UFC reported on Saturday that Bonnar had passed away on December 22 from “presumed heart issues,” causing several people, including UFC President Dana White, to reflect on his life and career. White said in a statement that Bonnar, known as “The American Psycho,” was instrumental in the creation of “The Ultimate Fighter.”
UFC 153 weigh-ins took place on October 12 at HSBC Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and featured a visit from Stephan Bonnar.
The UFC family is saddened by the passing of UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar. We send our sincerest condolences to his family and friends.
After their epic three-round battle at The Ultimate Fighter Finale on April 9, 2005, Bonnar, a finalist from the inaugural season, is largely acknowledged as a pioneer behind the early success of UFC.
The president of the UFC has stated that Stephan Bonnar was a pivotal figure in the history of the MMA organization.
Frankie Edgar, a former lightweight boxing champion, said: “To expand our sport, Stephan Bonner was an essential ingredient. When I saw him and Forest going at it, I knew I had to give it a shot for myself. A true trailblazer has died.”
Another former lightweight champion, BJ Penn, commented, “RIP Legend.”
“Extremely bad news. Considered to be among the sport’s kindest competitors, “In a further tweet, he elaborated.
Michael Chiesa, a welterweight competitor for the UFC, made a similar observation “My deepest sympathies go out to Stephan Bonnar’s loved ones. His match with Forrest Griffin was a watershed moment for mixed martial arts and propelled the discipline forward. He has contributed much to us being here now.”
Cody Durden, a flyweight fighter in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, said “May the sport he championed rest in peace. Send up some prayers for the people you care about.”
Michael Bisping, a former champion in the middleweight division, added his two cents. John McCarthy, a veteran UFC referee, also participated.
One of the most memorable battles in UFC history took place in the TUF1 final, between Bonnar and Griffin. This fight essentially launched the UFC as a mainstream sport and entertainment phenomenon.
On Saturday, White stated, “His bout with Forrest Griffin revolutionized the sport forever, and he will never be forgotten.” “Fans adored him because they could identify with him and because he consistently delivered. We mourn his passing.”
Although Griffin came out on top of the brutal clash by unanimous decision, both fighters were offered contracts by the UFC for their outstanding efforts.
UFC Fan Expo Las Vegas 2013 was held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on July 6, 2013, and featured UFC Hall of Famers Forrest Griffin and Stephan Bonnar.
Only eight years after the battle, in July 2013, were both combatants admitted into the Hall of Fame.
This was the most crucial struggle in the history of this firm, White stated at the time, according to Bleacher Report. “You’re familiar with the time and place of this bout, as well as the state of the sport at the time. It was estimated that we had lost $44 million in this venture.”
“Twelve million people watched those first six minutes of the fight. Do you have any idea how absurd that sounds? Do you have any idea how crazy those figures are? As far as the UFC is concerned, this is the biggest bout ever. When considering the entire history of mixed martial arts, perhaps the first Ultimate Fighting Championship event stands as the most pivotal bout “At the Hall of Fame induction, White made this addition.
On August 26, 2006, the two men fought again, and Griffin again prevailed via unanimous decision.
Anderson Silva (L) and Stephan Bonnar (R) trade blow during their light heavyweight bout at UFC 153 on October 13, 2012, at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil’s HSBC Arena. (Getty Images)
Hammond, Indiana native Bonnar fought Griffin, Tito Ortiz, Anderson Silva, Rashad Evans, Jon Jones, Lyoto Machida, and Mark Coleman, among others.
With a final record of 15 victories and 9 losses, he had a successful career.
Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, a veteran of the UFC who had been battling an ailment for some time before his death last month, also lost his battle.
