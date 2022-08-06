Stephen Colbert Net Worth And Salary In 2022

Early Life

Stephen Tyrone Colbert was born on May 13, 1964, in Washington, DC. He is the eleventh and last child. He grew up in Bethesda, Maryland, but his family moved to James Island, South Carolina when he was a child. The Eastern Air Lines Flight 212 crash on September 11, 1974, killed his father, James William Colbert Jr., and his two brothers, Peter and Paul. His mother moved the family to Charleston, South Carolina, after the crash.

Colbert went to the Episcopal Porter-Gaud School in Charleston, South Carolina, where he was in a number of school plays. He wanted to study marine biology at first, but when he had surgery to fix a hole in his eardrum, he hurt his inner ear. Because of this, he lost hearing in his right ear and couldn’t work in a job that required scuba diving. In 1982, he went to Hampden-Sydney College in Virginia, where he majored in philosophy and kept acting in plays. Colbert changed his major to theatre at Northwestern University in 1984. He studied performance there until he graduated in 1986.

During his time at Northwestern, he started doing improv both on campus with the No Fun Mud Piranhas and in Chicago at the Annoyance Theatre. After he graduated, a friend got him a job at Second City in Chicago, where he answered phones and sold souvenirs. He also signed up for the free improv classes that employees could take. Then, he got a job with Second City’s touring company, where he met Amy Sedaris and Paul Dinello.

After Sedaris and Dinello were given the chance to make a TV show for HBO Downtown Productions, Colbert left Second City to join them in New York. They both worked on the sketch comedy show “Exit 57,” which ran from 1995 to 1996 on Comedy Central. Colbert went on to work as a cast member or writer on shows like “The Dana Carvey Show,” “Saturday Night Live,” and “Good Morning America.” He also helped VH1 and MTV with their scripts.

Television Career

Madeline Smithberg, who is in charge of “The Daily Show,” met Colbert through his work on “Good Morning America.” In 1997, she gave him a tryout job. At the same time, his show “Strangers with Candy,” which he made with Sedaris and Dinello, was picked up by Comedy Central in 1998. Colbert accepted a smaller role on “The Daily Show” so he could work on “Strangers with Candy” (1999 – 2000). Colbert’s reporting on “The Daily Show” kept getting him more and more fans. As a correspondent, he created a character for himself that is a little bit silly. He won three Emmys as a writer for “The Daily Show” in 2004, 2005, and 2006.

Colbert’s popularity on “The Daily Show” led to him getting his own show, “The Colbert Report,” which he hosted from October 2005 until December 2014. Most people thought that his character as the host of “The Colbert Report,” a right-wing political pundit, was an extension of the one he built up on “The Daily Show.” Colbert, Jon Stewart, and Ben Karlin made “The Report,” which won an Emmy Award and a Peabody Award.

CBS said in April 2014 that Colbert would take over “The Late Show” from David Letterman when Letterman retired. On September 8, 2015, he became the host, and George Clooney was his first guest. Using what he learned from “The Daily Show” and “The Colbert Report,” Colbert has made “The Late Show” more political than Letterman did.

Different Projects

Colbert has done a lot of different things and projects outside of television. At the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in 2006, he was the main act. He played a conservative character from “The Colbert Report” while making fun of the George W. Bush administration and the White House press corps. Even though most people at the event were quiet during his performance, the video of it went viral on the internet and in the media. In the week after the event, ratings for “The Colbert Report” went up by 37%.

Colbert is also a co-author of the satirical novel “Wigfield: The Can-Do Town That Just May Not,” which came out in 2003. He wrote it with Sedaris and Dinello, two people he has worked with for a long time. He has also been a guest star on shows like “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Spin City,” and “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” and he had a small supporting role in the movie “Bewitched” (2005). Colbert has also done the voices of characters on shows like “The Venture Bros.,” “Crank Yankers,” “American Dad!” and “The Simpsons.” He also put out a Christmas comedy special called “A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All” on Comedy Central (November 2008),

Personal Life

Evelyn “Evie” McGee-Colbert and Colbert have been married since 1993. Madeleine (born in 1995), Peter (born in 1998), and John (born in 1999) are their three children (born 2002). The family lives in the New Jersey town of Montclair. He calls himself a Democrat and is a good Roman Catholic. He is also a minister at the Universal Life Church Monastery, where he was ordained.

Stephen Colbert Net Worth

Stephen Colbert Net Worth is $75 million. He is best known for hosting “The Colbert Report” on Comedy Central from 2005 to 2014 and “The Late Show with Stephen ColbStephen Colbert Net Worthert” on CBS starting in 2015.