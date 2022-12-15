Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Cause Of Death: With Whom He Was Married?

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Cause Of Death: Before finishing in second place on Star Search, Boss gained notoriety by competing on the show The Wade Robson Project, which airs on MTV.
Later, in 2008, he took part in the competition on So You Think You Can Dance, where he finished the fourth season as the runner-up and later returned as an All-Star. When the show resumed its run in 2022, he was serving as a judge.
Boss made his debut as a guest DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in the year 2014. After some time, he was given a consistent role on the show, and in the year 2020, he was promoted to the position of co-executive producer.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Cause Of Death
According to the findings of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, the manner in which Stephen “tWitch” Boss came to his death was determined to be a suicide.
Officials from the county have confirmed in a statement that was given to PEOPLE that the professional dancer, who was 40 years old, shot himself in the head before taking his own life. On Tuesday, he passed away in a motel that was located in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles.
According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, the investigation into this matter has been finished.
Allison Holker Boss, who participated in the same season of So You Think You Can Dance as the late star’s wife, released a message on Wednesday to PEOPLE regarding her husband’s passing.
“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share that my husband Stephen has left us,” Allison, 34, said. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and the light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”
I was heartbroken to learn about the passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who I got to know over the years through my Let’s Move! initiative and visits to The Ellen Show. My heart goes out to his wife, Allison, and his three children during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/C5AEmlfOrj
— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) December 14, 2022
Boss’s buddies from So You Think You Can Dance and Dance with the Stars as well as celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, JoJo Siwa, and Jada Pinkett Smith paid tribute to him online.
Pinkett Smith wrote, “He was very kind, gentle, and generous.” “So many people endure silent suffering. I wish he had realized he wasn’t have to. May the Great Supreme hold his radiant, beautiful soul in His arms, and may the same Higher Power mend the broken hearts of his loved ones.”
With Whom Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Was Married?
Allison Holker, a former contestant on “So You Think You Can Dance,” is grieving the death of her husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who committed suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40.
In a statement to People on Wednesday, Holker, 34, wrote, “I have to tell my husband Stephen has left us. It is with the heaviest of hearts.”
“Stephen brought light into every space he entered. Above all else, he treasured his family, friends, and community. He believed that the best way to lead was to lead with love and light. He was our family’s rock, the best husband and father, and an example to his followers.
The popular dance show’s All Stars season is where the pair, who have three children together, first got together. They recently celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary.
Boss rose to fame after he began spinning records on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2014 and was a regular performer there until its conclusion in 2022.
Here is all there is to know about the history of Boss and Holker’s romance.
During Season 7 of “SYTYCD” in 2010, the dancers connected, although Boss was unaware that his future wife was making advances toward him.
In August 2012, he stated to “Dance Spirit” magazine, “She believes she made the first move.” “I was totally unaware of it. I have incredibly bad judgment.
Holker continued, “I thought he was the cutest boy ever from the first week of ‘SYTYCD’ as All-Stars. His disposition was really enjoyable.
They spent the entire night dancing together at the show’s wrap party, which solidified their love.
Holker continued, “I spotted him at the other end of the room and he pointed and performed this little ‘come here’ motion.
The boss added, “We went upstairs and danced nonstop for three hours… We spent the entire evening dancing, and we’ve been dating ever since.
