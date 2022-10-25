Sunday’s Fatal Adams County Shooting Occurred At An Airbnb

There have been updates on the shooting that occurred at a home party, leaving one dead and at least three injured.

About 4:25 a.m. on Sunday, a burglary occurred at a residence in Adams County, not far from the intersection of 70th Avenue and Broadway.

CBS News in Colorado found out that the house was being used as an AirBnB.

As of Monday night, authorities had not released any information about the deceased. When emergency personnel came, they were already deceased.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, no one has been apprehended as of yet.