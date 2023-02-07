Suspect In The Lakeland Mass Shooting Dies During Police Pursuit

After leading Lakeland police officers on a prolonged pursuit Monday afternoon that included a vehicle jacking, then getting shot, and finally crashing into a building in Winter Haven, a suspect in the mass shooting that took place in Lakeland has been confirmed dead.

While the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the police departments of Lakeland and Winter Haven examine the evidence, Havendale Boulevard has been shut down from Highway 17/1st Street east to 17th Street NW.

This is a narrative that is still unfolding. Make sure to check back for any updates.

