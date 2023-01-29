Suspect Kaivon Washington Detained For Sexually Assaulting A 12-year-old Madison Brooks

On suspicion of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in 2020, one of the men accused of raping LSU student Madison Brooks before she was struck and murdered by a car was taken into custody.
One day after being freed on bail in the third-degree rape case against Madison Brooks, 19, Kaivon Washington, 18, was arrested for first-degree rape.
In May or June 2020, the 12-year-old allegedly left a birthday party to go swimming at an apartment complex in Livingston Parish. According to documents obtained by WBRZ, Washington was 15 years old at the time.
The girl informed authorities. In an apartment, Washington stripped her of her towel and sexually assaulted her for around 30 minutes.
In spite of Washington’s denials, the 12-year-old was rushed to the hospital. Until a witness came forward on Friday and told investigators she saw Washington enter a room with the victim, the murder went unsolved.
The arrest report adds, “She saw the accused enter the victim’s bedroom but denied hearing any conversations or sounds that would have made her believe someone was having sex.” She continued by saying that she didn’t hear any hollering.
Washington’s attorney, Ron Haley, made a statement after his client’s arrest that focused on the timeliness of the witness coming forward.
Two years ago, Mr. Washington and his mother cooperated with the inquiry, but police enforcement did nothing, according to Haley. We are worried about the timeliness of the new statement from a witness who came forward yesterday in addition to whether it fulfills the standard for probable cause after reviewing the statement.
Washington was charged in connection with the alleged rape of Brooks earlier this month along with two other men and a 17-year-old.
Everett Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, were charged with third-degree rape in principle, which means they observed it but did not take part, while Washington and the 17-year-old were charged with raping Brooks.
After the alleged rape, Brooks got out of the car and was murdered when she was struck and run over by another automobile, according to the defense attorney Haley. However, police claim Brooks had a blood alcohol level of.319. This is four times the legal limit for driving.
Haley told WAFB that “they didn’t just throw her out of the car.” He continued, claiming that one of the recordings showed her exiting the car and that “they did not force her out of the vehicle.” “I believe that at one point, one of the other people tries to diffuse the situation by urging everyone to get back into the car. She is unwilling.
The public should be aware that these young men did not leave her stranded on the side of the road, Haley said.
