Suspect Was Pepper Sprayed By An Employee During Armed Robbery At Pawleys Island Ice Cream Shop

A man has been taken into custody by deputies after it was reported that he was pepper sprayed while attempting to rob an ice cream business in Pawleys Island.
An incident report that was acquired by WMBF News indicates that at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, deputies from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the location of Paradice Homemade Ice Cream, which is located at 12020 Ocean Highway.
The responding deputies then acquired information from an employee of the store, who indicated that as the suspect, who was later identified as 55-year-old Scott Todd, was attempting to leave the establishment, she pepper sprayed him.
In addition, the worker submitted security footage of the robbery, which demonstrated that Todd was holding a weapon in his right hand during the whole incident.
Before deciding to attack the victim, who was hiding behind the counter, he decided to stroll inside the establishment to see whether anyone else was there first.
“You know, it’s a surprise. It’s been here for so long that you just take for granted, especially coming into an ice cream shop, you wouldn’t expect that would be robbed," Ken Ferri, Pawleys Island resident, said.https://t.co/JkfAmhyiE9
The arrest warrants indicate that Todd threatened the victim, “Give me all of the money, or I will have them kill you,” while forcing the scissors to the side of her body. The woman did not comply with Todd’s demand.
After that, he removed all of the cash from the register, but when he tried to leave, someone sprayed him with pepper spray. Because of this, Todd ended up falling onto a T-shirt rack, which prompted him to knock it over before finally leaving the premises.
She was able to direct law enforcement officers to the area where he had fled after he was apprehended. A short while afterward, Todd was apprehended by law enforcement.
After being transported to the hospital, Todd was escorted to the Georgetown County Detention Center to be processed and jailed.
According to the arrest warrants, he is accused of armed robbery as well as possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent felony.
