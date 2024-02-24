Terrorist Suspected of Killing a Roommate for Putting Out the Garbage at the Dorm in Colorado!

A man accused of murdering his roommate and a woman stated in a probable cause affidavit released on Friday that he threatened to “kill him” if the victim instructed him to remove the refuse once more, one month prior to the fatal shooting.
Samuel Knopp, 24, and Nicholas Jordan, 25, were estranged roommates prior to February 16, when Jordan shot and killed Knopp and Celie Rain Montgomery, 26, who was allegedly in a relationship with Knopp, in the dorm room occupied by the two individuals at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs.
According to the affidavit, since early January, a neighboring housemate and Knopp have lodged multiple complaints against Jordan for “unsafe living conditions” and smoking in the room. These incidents have been documented in at least three campus police reports.
Conversely, Jordan and Knopp argued over a trash container on January 9. The affidavit claims that Jordan “pretended to kill Knopp” and threatened repercussions if he was asked to remove the trash once more. Mr. Knopp retrieved the refuse bag and positioned it in close proximity to Mr. Jordan’s door, as stated in the affidavit, its complete contents of which are provided below.
Jordan allegedly threatened his life in response, according to the affidavit. The individual who dialed 911 also reported to authorities that Jordan had been using cigarettes and marijuana and that his living space was in a disarray. There are numerous videos of Jordan smoking on his Facebook page, including his most recent entry from January 29.
According to a Dailymail.com report, the day before Knopp was murdered, he conveyed to his music instructor, Jon Forshee, his elation regarding Jordan’s impending relocation the following evening, which occurred on the Friday of the shooting.
“He informed me that his departure was arranged for the evening of the next day,” Forshee stated to DailyMail.com. “He said he was eager to move out, that his dorm life wasn’t comfortable.” The affidavit states that at approximately 6:00 a.m. on February 16, gunfire awoke one of the victim’s companions, who dialed 911 and reported hearing “the sound of a person moaning.”
Knopp and Celie Montgomery, an individual who was not a student but was allegedly involved in a romantic relationship with Knopp, were discovered by responding officers with gunshot wounds and were “obviously deceased.” He reported to the authorities that he had secured the door and dialed 911.
Law enforcement at the time captured footage of a hazy figure fleeing the scene, which they believe to be Jordan. During their argument in court on Friday morning, prosecutors stated that the Detroit native was a flight risk because he was a new student at UCCS who was in the process of withdrawing.
Brandon, brother of Jordan, defended him in an interview with Fox 2 Detroit, stating, “The police are searching for the wrong individual; continue your search.” I cherish you, friend. I absolutely adore you, buddy. “Bro, I am certain you did not do it,” Brandon Jordan stated.
Prosecutors and law enforcement contest the claims made by Nicholas’ brother in the affidavit, which states that students were unaware of security cameras. “person in dark clothing is observed fleeing” the dorm structures at 5:56 a.m. on February 16. The fleeing subject is thought to have parked in the northern vicinity in order to evade detection by established surveillance cameras.
According to the affidavit, law enforcement was searching for Jordan’s black 2099 Ford Escape, which was stopped on January 20 for performing an illegal U-turn. The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Motor Vehicle Theft Unit observed the truck shortly before 8 a.m. on Monday, according to police statements on X (formerly Twitter).
Thirty minutes later, a tactical team apprehended the suspect without incident. Prosecutors charged that AK-47 and handgun were discovered in Jordan’s vehicle by arresting officers during his second court appearance on Friday morning.
Jordan, who is being detained in a jail in El Paso County, Colorado, is accused of two counts of first-degree murder, felony menacing, and committing a crime of violence. Bail in cash is $5 million. His next court date is scheduled for March 27. A status conference has been appointed for March 15.
