Sydney Sweeney Net Worth 2022: Biography Income Career

Early life

Sydney Sweeney was born in Spokane, Washington, in the year 1997. Her mother, Lisa, is an attorney, and her father, Scott, is a doctor. Trent is the name of her younger brother. Sweeney became interested in acting when a small, independent movie came to her town to film. She gave her parents a five-year business plan to help them agree to let her try out. Soon after that, Sweeney’s family moved to Los Angeles, California, so he could try to become an actor.

Sweeney’s first full-length movie was “ZMD: Zombies of Mass Destruction,” which came out in 2009 and was shown at many U.S. film festivals. In the same year, she appeared as a guest star in the superhero drama “Heroes” and the police procedural “Criminal Minds.”

Career in Television

Sweeney made her acting debut in 2009. After that, she was in the pilot episode of the NBC police drama “Chase.” She also appeared in an episode of “90210,” the fourth show in the popular “Beverly Hills, 90210” franchise. Sweeney later appeared in episodes of the TV shows “Kickin’ It” on Disney XD, “Grey’s Anatomy” on ABC, “The Middle” on NBC, and “Pretty Little Liars” on Freeform.

2018 was Sweeney’s best year so far. First, she was in the Netflix show “Everything Sucks!,” which was about two groups of high school students in Oregon in the 1990s. Emaline Addario, a junior in drama club, was the main role that Sweeney played. Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Peyton Kennedy, Patch Darragh, Quinn Liebling, and Elijah Stevenson were also in the cast. Later in 2018, Sweeney played Alice, a roommate of Amy Adams’ character who she meets at a psychiatric facility, in the HBO miniseries “Sharp Objects.” Alice is a recurring character.

Sweeney read about girls with mental illness and went to hospitals where people who hurt themselves were being treated. Sweeney had another recurring role in the same year. She played the religious Eden Spencer on the dystopian Hulu show “The Handmaid’s Tale.” After that, in 2019, she started playing Cassie Howard, the main character on the HBO teen drama series “Euphoria.” In 2021, she was in “The White Lotus,” an HBO miniseries that got a lot of praise.

Read More:

Career in Film

Sweeney was in movies like “The Ward,” which was a supernatural horror movie directed by John Carpenter, and “Spiders 3D,” which was a science-fiction monster movie. “Angels in Stardust,” “The Martial Arts Kid,” “Stolen from Suburbia,” “Cassidy Way,” “The Horde,” “Vikes,” and “Dead Ant” are some of the movies he worked on after that. In 2018, Sweeney was in “Relentless,” “The Wrong Daughter,” and “Along Came to the Devil,” where he was the main character.

She also had a small part in “Under the Silver Lake,” a neo-noir thriller with Andrew Garfield. The next year, Sweeney was in three big movies: “Big Time Adolescence,” a comedy about coming of age, “Clementine,” a romantic drama, and “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” a revisionist historical drama starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. In the last movie, Sweeney played a member of the Manson family named Snake.

In 2020, Sweeney was in the supernatural horror movie “Nocturne,” which was the fourth film in the “Welcome to the Blumhouse” series. She played Juliet Lowe, a pianist in her senior year of high school who gets very jealous of her twin sister, who was played by Madison Iseman. After that, Sweeney was the main character in the erotic thriller “The Voyeurs” and had a small part in the thriller “Night Teeth.”

Other Projects

Sweeney has also been in short films like “Takeo”, “Night Blind”, “Held”, “Love Made Visibly”, “The Unborn”, and “It Happened Again Last Night”. She has also been in the music video for Halsey’s song “Graveyard,” which came out in 2019. Sweeney also works as an executive producer for Fifty-Fifty Films, her own production company.

Personal Life

Sweeney went to the University of California, Los Angeles, to get her college degree. There, she studied business. She is also trained in MMA fighting.

Sweeney’s love life has been mostly kept secret. But it is said that she is dating Jonathan Davino, who owns a restaurant and is the heir to the pizza company Pompei.

Real Estate

Sydney paid $3 million for a house in the Westwood neighborhood of Los Angeles in January 2022.

Sydney Sweeney Net Worth

Sydney Sweeney is an American actress who has had important recurring roles on the TV shows “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Sharp Objects.” Sydney Sweeney net worth is $5 million. She has also been in “Everything Sucks!” on Netflix and “Euphoria,” a teen drama on HBO. Sweeney has also been in a number of movies, like “Big Time Adolescence,” “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” and “The Voyeurs.”

Read More: