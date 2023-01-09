Taqueria Robber Shot Dead By Diner In Texas: The name of the patron who fatally shot a masked robber inside a Houston taco shop and gave the frightened patrons their stolen money is still unknown, despite authorities releasing a surveillance photo of the suspect and asking him to come forward for interrogation on Sunday.
As the bandit circled the restaurant demanding customers to hand over their wallets while threatening them with what appeared to be a real handgun, the unidentified customer was seen pulling a pistol and turning the tables on the bandit in graphic security footage from The Ranchito #4 taqueria in southwest Houston.
As several of the customer’s dove under tables, the video showed the obstinate customer pulling out his gun and firing from his seat at a booth where he was dining with a man, striking the robber multiple times in the back. According to the video, the shooter lingered over the assailant after he had fainted near the entrance of the restaurant before firing another point-blank shot.
On the footage, it was possible to hear at least nine gunshots. The incident did not cause any other injuries.
Late on Thursday night inside a taqueria in southwest Houston, a customer shot and killed a man who attempted to rob customers while carrying a gun.
According to the Houston Police Department, the incident started at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday as 10 patrons were having dinner inside the taqueria.
“According to witnesses, the guy entered the eatery and demanded money from customers while pointing a gun at them. One of the customers, described as a white or Hispanic male, pulled out a gun of his own and shot the suspect multiple times as he was collecting money from customers “said the police in a statement.
“The gunman took the suspect’s stolen money and gave it back to other customers. Then, he and the other victims left the area “police reported.
Late on Thursday night inside a taqueria in southwest Houston, a customer shot and killed a man who attempted to rob customers while carrying a gun.
The armed client is seen in the CCTV footage grabbing the robber’s firearm and tossing it against a wall.
Police posted a security photo of the customer and his car, a damaged pickup truck from the 1970s or 1980s, stating that they want to speak with him and other customers who left the scene without giving investigators a statement.
Police stated in a statement that “investigators want to speak with the individual for his role in the shooting,” but added that no charges had been brought.
Authorities informed Houston ABC station KTRK that a lawyer who is arranging for the person of interest has made contact and asked to talk with detectives.
According to authorities, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is still verifying the identity of the deceased suspect, who is thought to be in his 20s.
According to authorities, the suspect was completely covered in black at the time of the crime, including a black ski mask and black gloves.
Paramedics at the site declared him dead, according to the authorities.
Read Next:
- 7000 Nurses At Two Hospitals In New York City Are On Strike Because Of Failed Contract Negotiations
- Biden Makes His First Presidential Trip To The Heavily Guarded Southern Border