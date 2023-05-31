Tara Reade Seeks Russian Citizenship After Accusing Biden of S*xual Assault

A lady from the United States who claimed that Vice President Joe Biden had s*xually assaulted her has traveled to Moscow to apply for Russian citizenship.
Tara Reade, 59, claimed she felt safe in the nation and intended to remain there in an interview with a state-run Russian news source.
In 1993, Ms. Reade claimed that Mr. Biden assaulted her as she worked in his congressional office.
He vehemently refuted her claim. Without a doubt, he declared, “It never, ever happened.”
When Mr. Biden was a senator for Delaware, Ms. Reade served as his aide. When she claimed that he raped her in a Capitol Hill hallway when she was 29 years old, she made headlines in 2020, just as his presidential campaign was beginning.
She claimed that he shoved her up against the wall and reached his hands beneath her dress and skirt.
“When I got off the plane in Moscow, for the first time in a very long time I felt safe, and I felt heard and felt respected,” The Guardian newspaper quotes Ms Reade as saying during an interview with Sputnik.
She claimed that after a Republican politician warned her that she was in danger, she left the country.
“[I’d] like to apply for citizenship in Russia, from the president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin… I do promise to be a good citizen,” Ms Reade said, adding that she hoped to keep her US citizenship.
Ms. Reade was one of many women who accused Mr. Biden of unwanted touching, hugging, or kissing in 2019 and 2020. She claimed to have lodged a complaint, but no evidence of this has been discovered, and it is unclear whether her accusation was properly looked into.
A representative for Mr. Biden stated that although the claimed incident “absolutely did not happen,” he believes women “have a right to be heard.”
