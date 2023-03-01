Teen Convicted Of Burning A Man Alive

A 16-year-old Rochester teenager was found guilty of two crimes on Tuesday for killing Steven Amenhauser in 2021 by dousing him with a flammable liquid and lighting him on fire.
According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, Judge Stacey Romeo found 14-year-old Adriel Riley guilty on Tuesday of second-degree murder and second-degree illegal possession of a weapon, both felonies.
On March 12, 2021, Riley and a second adolescent are charged with dousing Amenhauser with a flammable liquid while he was sitting in a chair in his Lyell Avenue apartment, then lighting him on fire. As he fled outside, onlookers made an effort to douse the flames.
#BREAKING: Family Court Judge Stacey Romeo found Adriel Riley guilty of second degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, for killing Steven Amenhauser by setting him on fire. @news10nbc
A few days after being set on fire, Amenhauser, 53, passed away. Around 70% of his body has second and third-degree burns.
For his part in Amenhauser’s death, Rochester resident Zayvion Perry, 18, entered a first-degree manslaughter plea in January. On March 27, Perry, who was 16 at the time of the murder, will get a sentence of 25 years in state prison. Riley’s sentencing is scheduled for the end of March.
Assistant District Attorney Rachel Clark, who prosecuted the case alongside ADA Matthew Schiano, stated of Adriel Riley’s violent conduct: “Adriel Riley’s violent actions were absolutely unimaginable and cruel.”
Adriel Riley was convicted for Murder 2nd & CPW 2nd for the murder of Steven Amenhauser. He was doused with flammable liquid and set on fire by Riley & co-defendant Zayvion Perry. Thanks to ADAs Clark & Schiano, @RochesterNYPD & @RFDPIO1 for bringing justice to Steven Amenhauser. pic.twitter.com/ZTtYnV3wAR
District Attorney Sandra Doorley stated in a news release that “Adriel Riley’s despicable conduct, with cooperation from Zayvion Perry, took the life of Steven Amenhauser in a frightening manner.” “Adriel Riley poses a threat to this neighborhood since he has little concern for human life. This murder was vicious and terrible. I’m glad that we were able to bring Steven Amenhauser justice two years later.
Who Was Steven Amenhauser?
Amenhauser was an adopted man from Texas who had no family at the time of his passing, according to Rochester police. His longtime girlfriend passed away in October 2020, and his wife passed many years ago.
According to Rochester Police Capt. Frank Umbrino, Amenhauser was a vulnerable adult who lived alone at 500 1/2 Lyell Avenue and was in poor condition. Within five minutes of returning to his flat after visiting a neighboring corner store, he raced out of the structure while still on fire.
