Teen Shot In West Phoenix Park In Severe Condition; 2 Others Wounded

A gunshot in a West Phoenix neighborhood park on Saturday morning left three teenage boys injured, one of whom is in critical condition.

Near the intersection of 95th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, police in Phoenix were summoned to a parking lot at about 11:30 a.m. They found out that two teenage lads had been arguing with another youngster before the shooting happened. Nothing has been said about the events leading up to the shooting. Two of the teenagers who were rushed to the hospital were deemed to be in stable condition, while the third was listed as critical. It’s not known whether the three youths were the only ones engaged in the shooting or if authorities are still looking for other suspects.

The Phoenix Police Department and Silent Witness are asking anybody who saw the incident to call them at (480) WITNESS (or (480) TESTIGO for Spanish speakers) if they have any information.

The Arizonas are trying to find out more. To stay up to date, please revisit this page.