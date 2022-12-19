Teens Killed In A Gunfight At An Apartment Complex In Southwest Atlanta Have Been Identified

Around 5:08 p.m., police arrived at the area at 3000 Continental Colony Parkway after receiving reports of persons being shot.
The address appears to be The Retreat at Greenbriar, an apartment community.
A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police, while numerous additional wounded were taken to a local hospital.
The victims were identified as Malik Grover, 14, and Justin Powell, 16, by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office.
Three teenagers — a 15-year-old female, a 15-year-old man, and an 11-year-old kid — were taken to a local hospital, according to police.
— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) December 18, 2022
“A week before Christmas, families should be planning their celebrations.” Instead, in Atlanta, parents are doing what no parent should ever have to do: burying their children,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens stated. “My heart goes out to these families. And I’m filled with rage.”
According to police, the altercation was sparked by a social media debate.
“One set of people came to the apartment with guns, and the other group shot their weapons,” said Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. “Both parties were armed.” Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call Atlanta police.
