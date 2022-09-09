Tenth California Flex Alert. When Will It Cool Off?

As a heat wave has been sweeping the nation’s most populous state for the past week, power grid administrators have asked residents to reduce their electricity consumption once again on Friday.

As at 4 PM, a Flex Alert will be in effect. to 9 p.m. Friday. During times of high demand, the California Independent System Operator has issued a warning asking for voluntary power reductions.

On Tuesday afternoon, CAISO issued Energy Emergency Alert 3, warning that the state was on the edge of scheduled outages. The ISO warning indicates that demand, driven largely by air conditioners, may exceed supply, necessitating the use of rolling blackouts to relieve pressure on the grid.

Reminder: A #FlexAlert has been extended to Thursday, Sept. 8, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. pic.twitter.com/IAgJryVVDK — California ISO (@California_ISO) September 8, 2022

According to CAISO, peak electricity consumption on Tuesday reached 52,061 megawatts, which is significantly higher than the previous high of 50,270 megawatts, which was established on July 24, 2006. There were no widespread blackouts, however Palo Alto and Alameda in California’s San Francisco Bay Area were without power for roughly one hour.

As companies shut down, nighttime demand decreased, and at 8 o’clock, CAISO lifted Energy Emergency Alert 3. Electricity grid reliability was preserved in large part due to consumer conservation, according to a tweet from CAISO.

Millions of people in California received alert texts advising them to reduce their electricity consumption. Though he acknowledged the messages’ efficacy, Governor Gavin Newsom voiced alarm about the system’s heavy usage.

While addressing reporters in Beverly Hills, Newsom revealed that 27 million messages were issued across the state urging rapid electricity conservation.

Within minutes, the state’s electricity use dropped by 2,600 megawatts, Newsom claimed. That was truly extraordinary, and if it hadn’t happened, we likely would have seen a reduction in our overall load on occasion.

Even though heat advisories continue to be in effect across Southern California, temperatures are projected to drop slightly this weekend.

Even if temperatures have moderated slightly, people in California and other Western states are still suffering through one of the hottest and longest heat waves on record for the month of September.

The 116-degree temperature reached in Sacramento on Tuesday shattered a 97-year-old record.

Scientists predict that the West has become warmer and drier due to climate change over the previous three decades, and that this trend will continue, making weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and catastrophic.

Does anyone have any idea when this heat wave will end?

Temperatures will persist in the 90s and triple digits through Thursday, with just a modest drop this weekend due to a shift in the weather pattern brought on by Tropical Storm Kay’s ascent along the coast.

Much of Southern California is still under an excessive heat warning, while parts of San Bernardino and Riverside counties are under a high wind watch.

Since last Wednesday, temperatures in Southern California have stayed above 100 degrees every day. On Wednesday, a record high temperature of 99 was observed in Sandberg, breaking the previous mark of 97 set in 2018.

On Wednesday, the temperature in Anaheim hit 103 degrees, shattering the previous record of 100 degrees, established in 2011.

On Wednesday, high minimum temperatures were recorded across Orange County, with Anaheim setting a new record of 75 degrees Fahrenheit (matching a mark made in 2020) and Santa Ana setting a new record of 73 degrees Fahrenheit (breaking a mark set in 2020).