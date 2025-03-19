Texas 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrant Detained near Houston

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has reported the arrest of Rigoberto Enrique Valencia, a fugitive from the Texas 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List. Valencia, a 20-year-old from El Salvador, was captured on March 14 in Liberty County.

Following a coordinated traffic stop between DPS Special Agents and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Valencia was apprehended in Cleveland. He had been wanted in Harris County since August 29, 2024, for failing to appear on charges of carrying a prohibited weapon, as per a department press release.

Valencia’s troubles began in March 2024 when he was arrested by the Houston Police Department for unlawful carrying of a weapon. Subsequently, on August 25, 2024, he was arrested again for carrying a prohibited weapon and was later released on bond.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is supported by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, offers monetary rewards for information that leads to the arrest of individuals on the Texas 10 Most Wanted lists. In 2025, 16 individuals from these lists, including four sex offenders and five criminal illegal immigrants, have been arrested by DPS and other agencies. A total of $22,000 in rewards has been paid for tips resulting in arrests.

To qualify for cash rewards, informants can share information through one of three methods: calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477), submitting a web tip through the DPS website, or providing a Facebook tip. All tips are kept anonymous, and informants are assigned a tip number instead of using their names.

DPS Special Agents work alongside local and federal law enforcement agencies to apprehend criminal illegal immigrants listed on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List. The current lists, which include photographs, can be accessed on the DPS website. Authorities caution against attempting to apprehend these fugitives due to the fact that they are considered armed and dangerous.

