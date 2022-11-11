Texas Woman Condemned To Death After Removing Unborn Child From Mother’s Womb And Stabbing Buddy 100 Times

A lady from Texas who murdered her buddy and then abducted the unborn child has been given the death penalty.

According to CNN’s reporting, a Bowie County jury deliberated for two hours before deciding to execute Taylor Rene Parker, 29, on Wednesday. On October 9, 2020, the same jury convicted Parker guilty of murder and capital murder in the deaths of Reagan Simmons-Hancock, 21, and her unborn child.

Parker, who had been pretending to be pregnant so that her lover wouldn’t dump her, stabbed Simmons-Hancock over 100 times before she surgically delivered the baby. She fled the New Boston murder scene but was apprehended at a traffic check, where she reported giving birth on the road.

The little girl passed away shortly after being brought to a hospital in Idabel, Oklahoma.

By claiming that Parker suffers from mental illness, her defense team hoped the jury would spare her life and sentence her to a term of life imprisonment without the chance of release.

There are now six women on Texas’s death row, including Parker. The latest female inmate in Texas to be executed was in 1998. According to NPR, the average duration between sentence in Texas and the execution of a death row convict is 16 years.

Eventually, Parker will make his way to the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, Texas.

Prior to her daughter’s sentence, Jessica Brooks, Simmons-mother, Hancock’s addressed the court, describing Parker as a “evil piece of flesh monster,” as reported by the Texarkana Gazette.

If there were just a handful of individuals who cared about you, [my daughter] would have been one of them. And at this point, who gives a crap about you? During her victim impact statement, Ms. Brooks remarked. “When you ripped my baby apart and snatched her baby from her tummy, she was still alive and struggling to protect her young.”

Prosecutor Kelley Crisp testified that Simmons-Hancock was around seven-and-a-half months pregnant.

She poses a threat to society in the future if she is capable of such extreme violence, as shown by Parker’s actions. They should put her on death row. She must have hacked at [Simmons-Hancock] a hundred times at least. Ms. Crisp said that “she hit her with a hammer.” “So you’re going to tell me she’s not violent?” By the rear, she took out her uterus.

On the day of the murder, detectives learned that she had been watching films on childbirth and newborn care, including one about the medical examination of a baby born at 35 weeks.

Parker had lied to her spouse and others that she was pregnant and even organized a gender reveal party. The Daily Beast claims that following the procedure, she was unable to conceive.

Jeff Harrelson, representing Parker, said his client suffered from mental illness in his defense. As part of his defense during the three-week trial, Mr. Harrelson claimed that the abduction allegation should be dropped since the infant “had not been born alive.”

Prosecutors said that medical specialists certified the baby girl had a heartbeat, which would have resulted in the capital murder conviction against Parker being lowered to murder.

We have given out in great detail everything that Parker did, why she did it, who was involved, and what the consequences were. Ms. Crisp said, “This is the greatest proof Texas has that the kid was delivered alive.”