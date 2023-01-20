Texas Woman Who Had Been Missing For Almost A Week Has Been Discovered Dead

Officials said on Thursday that a Texas lady who went missing earlier this month and whose abandoned automobile was later discovered in a rural location had been found dead.
The remains of missing McKinney resident Kayla Kelley, 33, whose body was discovered buried in a field in Grand Prairie on Wednesday, has been positively identified, according to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office.
A abduction charge led to the arrest of 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson on Saturday.
The sheriff’s office stated in a statement that it is collaborating with the county district attorney on further charges now that Kelley’s body has been recovered.
According to internet records, Ferguson is being held in lieu of a $1.5 million bond on kidnapping and arson warrants. According to the sheriff’s office, Kelley’s vehicle is the source of the arson charge. An attorney for Ferguson did not appear to be listed in online records.
According to the sheriff’s office, Kelley’s friends reported her missing on Jan. 11 after not hearing from her for a few days.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit acquired by NBC Dallas-Fort Worth, Kelley’s pals claimed she was dating a man named Kevin Brown who she knew, but she later learned his real name was Ferguson and that he was married.
Ferguson is also known as Kevin Brown, according to the sheriff’s office, and online jail records describe Ferguson as a married man.
The case is still under investigation as a homicide, according to the sheriff’s office.
According to the sheriff’s office, the remains discovered in Grand Prairie on Thursday were positively identified by the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office. There was no mention of the death’s cause or method.
Grand Prairie and McKinney are both located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. McKinney and Grand Prairie are separated by around 40 miles. The sheriff’s office has reported that her car was discovered in a secluded area of Frisco.
