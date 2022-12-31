Thats My Jam Season 2: Expected Release Date And Cast

Thats My Jam Season 2: When the production firm said on February 7, 2022, that My Jam had been renewed for a second season, the show will eventually come back to NBC. We can’t wait for the second season of Jimmy Fallon’s wild musical variety game show to premiere in March 2023.
The hour-long Christmas special, which doubles as That’s My Jam Season 2’s first episode, will feature a number of former Saturday Night Live cast members. This particular special episode will premiere on December 5, 2022. Holiday variations of the enjoyable games we saw in Season 1 will be included.
The show has been renewed after a strong first season, which according to NBC and Nielsen was the network’s best-ever digital premiere for a non-scripted program with more than 250 million views across all linear, digital, and social platforms. 8.3 million people watched the pilot episode, which received a 2.1 rating among viewers between the ages of 18 and 49.
Contents
Thats My Jam Season 2 Release Date
Following the airing of the holiday-themed episode of That’s My Jam that will take place on December 5, 2022, the launch of the second season of the program will take place on March 7, 2023, at 10 p.m. and 9 p.m. central time on NBC. Having said that, NBC has not disclosed any information on the number of episodes or the guest participants that will be appearing on That’s My Jam in the year 2023.
Thats My Jam Season 2 Cast
It is highly likely that Jimmy Fallon will continue to host the show once its current contract expires in 2023. Due to the fact that the show is broadcast on the NBC Network, it is possible that other celebrities from the NBC Network will be added to the list of well-known guests.
Ariana Grande, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton, who are all coaches on The Voice, made guest appearances on the first episode of the first season of That’s My Jam. Many fans may still remember this episode. In addition to these artists, others that appeared on stage were the host of America’s Got Talent Terry Crews, singer Chance the Rapper, actress Taraji P. Henson, actress Kate Hudson, who stars in Truth Be Told, and artist Bebe Rexha.
Keep checking back on this page for the most up-to-date information on That’s My Jam 2023 while we wait for NBC to reveal the official season 2 guest list. In the meantime, we’ll keep a watch out for the announcement.
Thats My Jam Season 2 Host
Comedian Mo Gilligan is going to be hosting the new program on the BBC. Gilligan is the host of The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan, which can be found on Channel 4 and is famous for the observational humor it contains. He is currently a co-host of The Big Narstie Show, which airs on Channel 4, and he has been a judge on both The Masked Singer UK and The Masked Dancer UK since their respective second seasons, which aired in the years 2020 and 2021, respectively.
During the second season of The Masked Dancer, he had to step away from the role in order to fulfill other professional obligations, and Peter Crouch took over in his place.
Mo Gilligan gushed about his new role as a host, saying, “It was such a delight to work with Jimmy and his excellent team on the pilot of this program, and now we get to do a series!” It is an incredible pleasure that the BBC and NBCUniversal have given me permission to bring this concept to the United Kingdom because it is truly one of a kind.
Thats My Jam Season 2 Trailer
There is no trailer for the second season of That’s My Jam currently available on the NBC network channel, the NCB app, or Hulu. The previews should begin airing on television approximately one month or fifteen days before the premiere of the show, which is set to take place on March 7, 2023.
Where To Watch Thats My Jam Season 2
The premiere of the second season of That’s My Jam will take place on NBC at 10/9c, and the episode will be available to stream on Peacock the following day.
If you are unable to watch new episodes of That’s My Jam as soon as they are published due to a lack of available time, there are other options available to you. You may watch it live by downloading the NBC app or going to the main website of the network.
Additionally, episodes can be accessed through the Hulu app as well as the Hulu website. On live streaming platforms such as YouTube TV, Sling TV, and fuboTV, the program is always available for viewers to watch in real-time.
